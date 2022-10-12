Princess Eugenie posts romantic note to husband Jack Brooksbank on wedding anniversary

Princess Eugenie shared a romantic note to husband Jack Brooksbank on social media today as the couple celebrate four years of marriage.

The royal, 32, who shares son August, one, with her financier, posted a black-and-white photo of the couple in a royal carriage on their wedding day on October 12, 2018.

Eugenie, who earlier this week returned to work from maternity leave to attend an anti-slavery rally, wrote to her 1.6 million followers: ‘Happy anniversary my Jack. 4 years and counting’ followed by two love heart and a kiss emojis.

Princess Eugenie, 32, posted a black-and-white photo of herself and Jack Brooksbank on their wedding day in Windsor in 2018 to her 1.8 million Instagram followers on Wednesday

The couple, pictured in 2021, share son August, one, and were married four years ago at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle

The couple invited 850 royals, aristocrats, VIPs and friends – 150 more than Harry and Meghan who married five months earlier – to their lavish ceremony, presided over by the Dean of Windsor, at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle four years ago.

This week, the royal opted for a low-key look as they attended a digital event to mark Anti-Slavery Day – and said she hopes people will be ‘inspired’ by campaigners working to end modern slavery.

The mother-of-one revealed in a video clip that her charity, the Anti-Slavery Collective, would be increasing their social media presence until October 18 – the date that marks the day.

In a video shared to Instagramrevealed the royal that the collective, which she co-founded with Julia de Boinville in 2017, would introduce their followers to key figures in modern slavery on their Instagram account to raise awareness of human trafficking.

Eugenie founded the Anti-Slavery Collective with Julia de Boinville in 2017, right, who appeared with her in the video message

Dressed in a casual red hoodie that read ‘Anti-Slavery Collective’, the mother of August Brooksbank looked relaxed as she and Julia spoke to their followers.

“Hello everyone, today we are very excited to start the countdown to Anti-Slavery Day,” she began.

‘Anti-Slavery Day gives everyone an opportunity to raise awareness of human trafficking and modern slavery; And to shine a light on the incredible people in this movement who are fighting to end modern slavery in all its forms,” explained Julia.

Eugenie, 33, launched her own podcast with her best friend and Anti-Slavery Collective co-founder Julia de Boinville, right

“Today and through October 18, we will introduce you to a group of individuals whose voices, work and advocacy we admire,” Eugenie said.

“We’ve asked them to share with you who they are, why fighting modern slavery is important to them and how you can get involved in the movement,” Julia added.

‘Keep an eye on each of these people on our Instagram. We hope you feel as inspired by them as we do, the mother-of-one concluded.

Earlier this year, Princess Eugenie launched the first episode of her weekly podcast for the Anti-Slavery Collective, Floodlight

The podcast was designed to promote her charity and featured the pair’s interviews with figures involved in the fight against modern slavery, including Dame Emma Thompson.

The first guest was Caroline Haughey QC, who prosecuted the biggest modern slavery case in UK history.