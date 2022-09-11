Princess Eugenie picks up a mother’s keys after her child drops them over barriern

<!–

This is the beautiful moment when Princess Eugenie gave back a mother’s keys after her child dropped them over the edge of a barrier during the royal walk yesterday.

The princess was walking past the benefactors lining the road outside Balmoral, Aberdeenshire, when the little one dropped the keys.

The princess, herself a mother of one, said, ‘Oh no, your keys. Shall I get them for you?’ Giving them back, she joked, “It’s handy to have a key,” presumably to keep a kid occupied.

Then she saw the mother holding a pair of long-stemmed roses and gestured to them. She said, “We can put them with her if you want.”

The mother thanked her profusely and Eugenie smiled.

The moment was caught on camera by a nearby benefactor who shared the clip on TikTok.

Princess Eugenie was joined by her sister, Princess Beatrice, and other senior royals at a church service in Crathie Kirk.

Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward were also in attendance and spent time chatting with the royal benefactors on their way home.

Princess Eugenie had tears in her eyes as she met mourners outside Balmoral on Saturday after the death of Her Majesty the Queen

Princess Eugenie saw that a mother had lost her keys over the barrier. In a cute moment captured on film, she picked them up and gave them back to the woman

Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice are comforted by their father Prince Andrew as they watch the floral tribute for Queen Elizabeth II outside the gates of Balmoral Castle

When his daughter Eugenie started to cry, Prince Andrew put his arm around her and held her close

Beatrice, 34, and Eugenie, 32, looked distraught as they walked hand in hand, scanning the thousands of flowers and condolences left by royal fans.

At one point, their father, Prince Andrew, was pictured putting his arm around Eugenie as she held Beatrice’s hand and the trio stood with bowed heads among the tributes.

The Queen, who died Thursday in Balmoral at the age of 96, leaves behind eight grandchildren and ten grandchildren.

Beatrice and Eugenie were seen walking silently through the gates of Balmoral, supporting each other by holding hands.

Both looked very solemn and wore black to signify mourning, as did the other members of the royal family present.

The Queen’s casket travels from Balmoral to Edinburgh today before heading to London next week.