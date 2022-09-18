Princess Diana’s nieces Lady Eliza and Amelia Spencer attend LFW ahead of the Queen’s funeral

Princess Diana’s twin nieces Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza Spencer put on glamorous displays as they attended the David Koma SS23 show during London Fashion Week.

The twins, 29, attended the event on Sunday in eye-catching cut-out mini dresses as they posed for the cameras while sitting in the front row ahead of the Queen’s funeral.

They are not believed to be attending the funeral, but were guests at the wedding of their cousin Prince William and Kate Middleton at Westminster Abbey in 2011. Lady Eliza and her brother Louis were also present at cousin Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding in May 2018, but Amelia had disappeared.

Amelia stood out from the crowd in a busty white mini dress, which flashed a black bra through a large cleavage with pink feathers.

The beauty lifted her frame in a pair of gold heels and carried her possessions in a black and silver dazzling clutch.

Amelia threw her long blonde locks up into a high ponytail and revealed a pair of chic drop earrings.

Meanwhile, her twin Eliza looked nothing short of sensational in a short black mesh panel dress, which came up one sleeve.

She beamed as she flashed half of a sparkly silver bralette and strutted her stuff in a pair of strappy jewel-encrusted towering heels.

Like her sister, Eliza tossed her locks up into a stylish ponytail and carried her belongings in a black velvet clutch.

Princess Diana’s nieces sat front row at the fashion show ahead of Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral on Monday.

The couple have shared no public tributes to the late monarch since her death last week.

Eliza and Amelia are the children of Princess Diana’s brother Charles Spencer, 9th Earl Spencer. The couple were just five years old and living in South Africa when their aunt died.

They share another sister Kitty and brother, Louis Spencer. Samuel is their half-brother and the son of Victoria Aitken – who was previously married to Earl – and her second husband Jonathan Aitken.

The sisters have three more younger half-siblings from their father’s second and third marriages.

They grew up with their father and mother Victoria Aitken in Constantia, but spent considerable time in the UK after their parents separated and Charles moved back to the family seat, Althorp.

The Queen’s funeral is expected to be the most-watched event ever televised, with tens of thousands expected to line the streets to bid farewell to the Queen, who reigned for more than 70 years before she died at Balmoral last Thursday.

Police are preparing a ‘ring of steel’ around central London to protect the royal family and hundreds of world leaders and dignitaries at the event, which takes place tomorrow morning and is expected to see crowds up to eight feet deep.

The Queen’s coffin will leave Westminster Hall, where it currently lies in state, at 10.44am on Monday before the funeral takes place at 11am in Westminster Abbey in front of 2,000 people instead.

The service will be streamed on TV and on big screens across the country, including in Windsor and London’s Hyde Park.

Meanwhile, the front of Buckingham Palace has been closed off overnight, with visitors no longer able to access the main gates, even to pay their respects.

It comes as hundreds of global leaders including US President Joe Biden began traveling to Britain yesterday ahead of the funeral.

Family: The sisters are nieces of Princess Diana and cousins ​​of Prince William, 39, and Prince Harry, 36, (pictured with Lady Kitty at the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s wedding in 2011)