Princess Diana's former chef labels The Crown's 'sick' or showing late royal lying in an open casket

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Princess Diana’s former chef has quashed The Crown’s ‘sick’ decision to leave the late royal in an open coffin in the upcoming series.

Darren McGrady – who worked as a personal chef for members of the royal family between 1982 and 1993 – has expressed disgust at Netflix’s alleged portrayal of Diana’s death.

According to The sunthe sixth season shows doctors covered in blood trying to save Diana – played by Elizabeth Debicki – after a car accident in Paris in August 1997.

The episode also recreates the moment when King Charles went to his dead wife’s body in a French hospital, showing Diana in an open coffin.

Elizabeth Debicki (pictured in character) plays Diana in the latest series of The Crown.

For the public displays and her state funeral in September 1997, Princess Diana’s coffin remained closed and was covered with a royal standard flag.

Darren took to Twitter to express his outrage, writing: ‘Princess Diana’s coffin was closed as she lay in repose in the Chapel Royal, St James Palace.

“I know, I was there. This latest news from The Crown is sick!’

The publication reports that the decision to show Diana in a coffin upset crew members who worked on the hit Netflix series.

Princess Diana two months before her tragic death in a car accident in June 1997

The former royal family chef has labeled The Crown ‘sick’ for showing the king in a coffin

One said, “They even made Elizabeth climb into a coffin and play dead as Diana. Viewers will see a French priest perform final rituals for Diana when she is pronounced dead.”

Prince Charles enters the room and bursts into tears. In his hysterics, he notices that Diana is missing an earring. It’s the only thing he can concentrate on as grief envelops him.”

They added: ‘Princes William and Harry never saw their mother dead in a coffin and they shouldn’t see this. The British public shouldn’t either.’

Crew members would worry that the screenwriters and producers were chasing the top ratings.

A member of the crew said Prince William and Prince Harry “shouldn’t see” the dramatization of their mother’s death. Pictured at Diana’s funeral in September 1997

Diana’s personal chef Darren McGrady (pictured) expressed his outrage on Twitter

Another crew member said, “Everyone was very uncomfortable during the shoot. It’s obscene and shouldn’t be broadcast.’

Netflix has insisted that the “exact moment” of the crash will not occur in the controversial drama, which has recently come under fire for sensationalism and inaccuracy.

A friend of Diana’s said the show’s creators could face accusations of “insensitivity” over the Paris filming. Debbie Frank, who was Diana’s astrologer, said it would be “terrible” for Princes William and Harry to see a reconstruction of the moments leading up to their mother’s death.

“Of course it is terrible for Diana’s children to have to go through that again. It’s insensitive,’ she said.

She added: “I feel Diana’s death and the crash was the biggest shock of our generation. It had such a huge impact on the national psyche.

“I think the makers of The Crown feel they have a right to reenact scenes leading up to her death and it has a dramatic impact. But relatives think otherwise.’

Ken Wharfe, Diana’s former bodyguard, told The Sun that William will find the scenes “disgusting” and Charles will be “appalled”.

Read more:

Prince Charles and Diana were in love, despite what The Crown claims: Smitten royal squeezed his wife’s buttocks in public and they shared ‘genuine happiness’, former Queen press secretary reveals

‘There’s a lot that hasn’t been written about’: Gillian Anderson hits back at criticism of The Crown and hints they could have absorbed a lot MORE controversy but chose to be ‘friendly’

Elizabeth Debicki mirrors Princess Diana is overrun by paparazzi alongside Dodi Fayed in their final hours while filming season six of The Crown in London