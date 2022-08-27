Princess Diana’s Ford Escort sells for £650,000: Royal used to drive black RS Turbo Series 1 herself

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A car used and driven by Diana, Princess of Wales, has sold at auction for £650,000.

The black Ford Escort RS Turbo was driven by Diana accompanied by a bodyguard from August 23, 1985 to May 1, 1988.

The RS Turbo Series 1 went under the hammer on Saturday at an auction held by Silverstone Auctions.

The company had expected the car to sell for over £100,000, but the news that the car was being driven by Diana herself seems to have sparked the interest of many people.

By comparison, a new Ford Fiesta is available today from £18,665.

Diana was previously pictured with the RS Turbo Series 1 outside the boutiques of Chelsea and the restaurants of Kensington.

Diana preferred to drive her own car and had a member of the Royalty Protection Command (SO14) in the passenger seat.

The car is believed to be unique as the first and only black RS Turbo Series 1, as agreed by S014 and the Ford PR department for discretionary reasons, rather than the only model produced in white.

Princess Diana is photographed getting into the car in 1986, dressed in a chic autumn ensemble and pumps

Silverstone Auctions classic car specialist Arwel Richards polishes the 1985 Ford Escort RS Turbo, previously owned by Diana, Princess of Wales, on display at Silverstone Race Circuit near Towcester, Northamptonshire

At the urging of the royal family, the low-profile black Escort RS Turbo received a special stealth makeover from Ford’s Special Vehicle Engineering Department

The historic hot hatch was operated by the People’s Princess from 1985 to 1988, during the early childhood years of Prince Harry and Prince William

Princess Diana drove her Ford Escort with Prince William in a car seat in June 1986. The royal car is expected to fetch six figures at auction this month

The wheel of the Ford Escort RS Turbo – which was driven by the People’s Princess from 1985 to 1988

The chairs where Diana would have sat with a detective for protection while she was out seeing friends. It is believed that the car was used for more casual social occasions

The interior of the Ford Escort, which is in pristine condition decades after its first use over 35 years ago

Ford’s special vehicle engineering department was commissioned to deliver the car and a standard five-louver grille was fitted to aid in the stealth makeover.

There was also a secondary rear-view mirror for the security guard with a radio in the glove box, with the cable still visible.

The car has only 24,961 miles on it and is in excellent condition.

It also has a lifetime tracker that can be transferred to the new owner, a spare key, Ford Motor Company internal memos and registration documents for the period.

Arwel Richards, classic car specialist at Silverstone Auctions, said: ‘The RS Turbo is a drivers car and the late Diana, Princess of Wales was clearly a fan, and it was a fascinating choice for the daughter of an Earl, mother of the future King. , and the Queen’s daughter-in-law to choose.’

“Isn’t it fascinating that the Escort RS Turbo would become synonymous with Essex’s white stilettos, but that the first champion was the most glamorous woman on the planet?”

In June 2021, another Ford Escort used by Diana was sold at auction for £52,000.

After being won at a radio station competition in the 1990s, this car was privately owned for several years before becoming part of a Ford RS collection, where it was kept in ‘top condition’.

The auction company said: ‘Parallels can be drawn with the RS Turbo’s reputation as the People’s Sports Car and the honorary title of People’s Princess bestowed on Princess Diana by the British public.

“The RS Turbo was never designed to be driven by the wife of second in line to the British throne, nor to carry the future king.”