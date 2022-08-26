Princess Diana’s designer reminisces on THAT famous wedding dress with intimate scrapbook 

The designer of Princess Diana’s wedding dress is candid about her time with the royal family ahead of the 25th anniversary of her death.

British designer Elizabeth Emanuel, who worked with Diana for several years, said she thought people were so touched by the death of the princess because she was so beautiful.

“I think people just felt like she was family, that she cared about her,” Emanuel said. “They felt close to her because you knew every detail of her life. It was in the press all the time.

Princess Diana in her sitting room at Kensington Palace, looking at fabrics and designs, with dress designer Elizabeth Emanuel preparing for a royal tour

Lady Diana Spencer arrives at St Paul’s Cathedral, in her wedding dress designed by David & Elizabeth Emanuel, for her wedding to Prince Charles at St Paul’s Cathedral in London, July 29, 1981.

“And all those things were going on. And you felt, you know, a very big part of her life in a way. And so when her life was snatched away, it was this great void. It was like a light went out.’

But for Emanuel, who designed the wedding dress with her then-husband David, Diana was not just the icon that appeared on TV screens and on the front pages of newspapers every day.

She was a real person who played a central role in her life and career.

The story begins with a pale pink blouse that the Emanuels sent to British Vogue for a photo shoot of emerging beauties.

Though they didn’t know it, the beauty destined to wear the blouse was Lady Diana Spencer, who was soon to be engaged to Prince Charles, the heir to the British throne.

A scrapbook preserved by Elizabeth Emanuel, who designed the wedding dress of Diana, Princess of Wales, is on display in her studio

Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Diana, Princess of Wales, dressed in a wedding dress designed by David and Elizabeth Emanuel and the Spencer family Tiara, ride in an open carriage from St. Paul’s Cathedral to Buckingham Palace, after their wedding on July 29 , 1981

Diana liked the blouse so much that she asked who the designers were. Then she called them. Emanuel picked up the phone and made the appointment, but didn’t get her name.

So she was shocked when Diana showed up at her door. By this time, the engagement had been announced and Diana was famous.

But she didn’t behave like that. Emanuel remembers wearing a sweater and skirt and maybe a pearl necklace.

“She was so young and so sweet and shy, and it was really fun,” said Emanuel, who was only a few years older than Diana.

A scrapbook kept by Elizabeth Emanuel, who designed Diana, the Princess of Wales wedding dress, is on display in her studio

‘It was a great adventure for her to suddenly see all the clothes in the showroom. And she really had a lot of faith in us to come up with clothes that would suit her. And for us, I mean, wow, it was just so amazing to meet her.’

When it came time to create the now iconic wedding dress, Emanuels’ 12-strong team worked in secret to keep the details of the garment secret.

Guards protected the gown, which was locked in a vault every night.

Newspapers offered thousands of pounds for a sneak peak, but employees turned it down out of respect for Diana, the designer said.

In an era before smartphones and Facebook, wedding dress design remained a surprise until the big day.

Emanuel likened Diana’s royal wedding on July 29, 1981 in St Paul’s Cathedral to the transformation of a doll into a butterfly – or in this case a kindergarten teacher in waistcoats and sensible skirts into a fairytale princess.

It was the eighties. Big joined in and Diana walked down the aisle draped in yards of lace with a seven-foot train chasing her.

“We went all over the top,” said Emanuel.

“I mean, we were young, fresh out of college. We said, “Let’s do it. Let’s go crazy.” St Paul’s has a huge aisle.

“Let’s put all the frills aside, everything and make it the ultimate fairy princess dress”. And we did. And I don’t think you’ll see one like that again.’

The wedding, which was broadcast around the world, was just the beginning of the public’s fascination with Diana.

Rarely out of the headlines for the rest of her life, she earned a reputation as “The People’s Princess” as she embraced AIDS patients, befriended orphans, and advocated old-fashioned topics like removing land mines.

When her marriage finally ended, the collapse was visible to all. Daily and detailed. That also struck a chord with the audience.

“I think when someone dies young, it really has an impact,” Emanuel said. “And Diana was the most famous woman on earth. And she still is, really.’

Emanuel has had a long, successful career designing for celebrities such as Madonna and Rita Ora.

But it doesn’t bother her that ‘The Dress’ remains a constant subject of research.

“It was such a privilege and an honor to be a part of that, also to be a part of history,” she said. “I’ll never tire of it because it was just an extraordinary period in my life and — it was just amazing!”