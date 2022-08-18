Princess Diana ‘would have understood Prince William’s path’, biographer claims 

Princess Diana ‘would have understood Prince William’s path’ within the royal family – while having ‘sympathy’ for Prince Harry, a biographer claimed.

The Duke of Cambridge, 40, and Duke of Sussex, 37, have not spoken in person since unveiling a statue of their late mother, Diana, last summer.

Royal experts have said it is unlikely that Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, 41, will meet William and wife Kate Middleton, 40, on their return to the UK in September.

Now biographer James Patterson, who recently wrote Diana, William and Harry, has weighed in on how the late Princess of Wales would feel about the current state of her sons’ relationship.

Speak with entertainment tonight, Patterson said, “I think she would have been very sympathetic, completely sympathetic, to what Harry was doing, but I think she would have understood Will’s path as well. She was that kind of person.’

It comes as Princes William and Harry’s former private secretary have claimed that the Duke of Cambridge “made a conscious decision” to put duty above family after Megxit.

Meanwhile, Patterson continued, “She wasn’t very judgmental.”

Elsewhere, he said he expects the couple to mend their relationship in the future, adding that he would be “surprised if they didn’t get close again at some point.”

His comments come as Jamie Lowther-Pinkerton, Prince George’s godfather, said William will always put the future of the Firm and the interests of the monarchy above his relationship with his brother.

During an upcoming Channel 4 documentary, The Real Windsors: A Very Modern Prince?, he said: ‘Prince William is very analytical and asks all the questions and makes sure he is clear on what you ask him.

“His kind of moral compass is definitely tight in the north. He has the clearest understanding of almost anyone I know of what’s right and what’s wrong and he won’t part with it, even if it means taking a punch.

“There are many examples from when I was working for him where it would have been very easy to take one route, but it wouldn’t have been the honorable or right choice, so he took the more difficult route.”

The documentary will be released as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex prepare to travel from their California home to visit two charities in Britain, and head to Germany for an event commemorating one year until the Invictus Games. in Dusseldorf.

However, Prince William will want to avoid Prince Harry until he’s had a chance to read his younger brother’s memoirs, according to royal biographer Angela Levin.

Elsewhere, royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams told FEMAIL that the rift between the Cambridges and the Sussexes is “very deep”, meaning a reunion between the couples in the UK is “not likely to happen”.

Ms Levin said Prince William and Kate, 40, will likely wait to see what Prince Harry says in his upcoming memoir, which will be released this winter, before healing a rift.

‘[The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge] are very busy at the moment,” says the royal author. ‘They are moving, have to settle their children at a new school. They are very busy with many more assignments for the Queen.

“And I don’t know if William would want to make it up to Harry. I think it will be very difficult and certainly not before his memoir comes out because we don’t know what he’s going to say.

‘[Harry’s] been very unkind and cruel until now. We’ll have to wait and see what he does and maybe they won’t want to see them until everything comes out and they know what he’s saying.’

Mr Fitzwilliams also suggested that a UK reunion in September is unlikely to take place, explaining: ‘I suspect that gap is very deep, the reports are they probably won’t.’

On September 5, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will travel to Manchester for the One Young World Summit, which will bring together young leaders from more than 190 countries. Meghan will give the keynote speech at the opening ceremony.

The pair then head to Germany for a year-long event commemorating the Invictus Games in Düsseldorf on September 6, before returning to the UK for the WellChild Awards in London on September 8, where Prince Harry will deliver a speech.

It’s the couple’s first time in the UK since their jubilee celebrations in June, when they kept their low profile. They also visited in April, when they secretly met Charles and the Queen on their way to the Netherlands.

The Duke of Cambridge and his family will move from Kensington Palace to Adelaide Cottage, just a ten-minute walk from Windsor Castle, later this month.

Prince William (pictured with wife Kate in June 2022), 40, will want to avoid Prince Harry until he’s had a chance to read his younger brother’s memoirs, according to royal biographer Angela Levin

If the Sussexes stay at their home, Frogmore Cottage, they are just a short five minute walk from the Cambridges, who will be just half a mile away when they move to Adelaide in the coming weeks.

It marks the first time the two couples have been neighbors since Prince Harry and Meghan moved out of Kensington Palace in 2019.

But a source said the Sussexes’ visit will be aimed at “supporting various charities close to their hearts”, and they have no plans to see the Cambridges.

Majesty Magazine editor Ingrid Seward told the Sun: ‘I don’t think they would meet if it hadn’t been agreed in advance.

“I suppose you can give some flowers as a peace offering, but remember what happened last time,” referring to claims Meghan threw flowers from Kate in the trash after an argument over bridesmaid dresses before Harry and Meghan tied the knot in 2018 stepped .

It is thought unlikely that the couple will bring their children Archie, three, and Lilibet, 14 months. Harry took legal action against the government when he was told he would no longer receive ‘the same degree’ of protection here after stepping back from royal life in 2020.

Buckingham Palace declined to comment.