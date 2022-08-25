Princess Diana was planning move to US WITHOUT William and Harry weeks before her death

Princess Diana had planned to move to the United States without her sons just weeks before her death, one of her former bodyguards claims.

In his memoir, Protecting Diana: A Bodyguard’s Story, Lee Sansum recounts how the princess was about to tell the paparazzi about her plans to move to America in an effort to protect William and Harry from the press while on vacation. with her boyfriend, Dodi Al-Fayed, in St Tropez in July 1997.

The family stayed on businessman Mohammed Al-Fayed’s luxury yacht while paparazzi flooded the boat daily, according to Sansum, who watched over the royal family during their journey.

“The press was the bane of her life everywhere, not just in St. Tropez,” Sansum writes. And she said to me, ‘There’s nothing I can do in the UK. The newspapers attack me no matter what I do.’

“Then she said to me, ‘I want to go to the US and live there so I can get away from it all. At least in America they like me and leave me alone.’

At the time, Sansum said he remembers asking Diana if her sons would join her, to which she explained that she should never deprive them of their royal duties.

If she were to move, Diana reportedly said, “I’ll probably only be able to see them during the school holidays.”

As Sansum writes in his memoirs: ‘You could tell Diana was a wonderful mother, so loving and attentive to her two boys, but it looked like she had to leave them both behind in the UK to escape the press, who were killing her. relentlessly every day of her life.

“It was also to free them from all the attention they got when she was with them.”

Finally, after a few days of vacation, Sansum writes, Diana announced that she was going to tell the press she was leaving the UK for good.

“I was alarmed because if we thought the press pack outside was huge right now just for her vacation, it would probably increase tenfold if she gave them a story as big as this,” Sansum said.

“Daddy was crawling, desperate for photos of the princess about to leave everything behind to flee to America.”

Sansum said the princess did indeed talk to the press that day, but ultimately said nothing about a possible move to the US.

Despite her complaints about the press, Diana was known for working with favorite reporters and photographers, often giving them tips about her whereabouts if she wanted to be photographed.

In Sansum’s book, the former military contractor fights back against claims that Diana was mentally unstable in the weeks leading up to her death in August 1997 in a car accident in Paris that also killed Dodi.

“I can tell you that I spent 10 days close to her, and she was one of the most balanced people I’ve ever met,” Sansum writes, adding, “I should know. I’m trained to see if someone is out of balance, it’s part of my job.

“You look for signs people give when they’re under stress because it means they might be doing something,” he explained, but noted, “Diana wasn’t overly angry or out of control. She was normal and very aware.’

Sansum also dismisses claims that her relationship with Dodi Al-Fayed was just a summer affair over her ex-boyfriend, Dr. Hasnat Khan, to make you jealous.

“They were very friendly and affectionate towards each other,” Sansum said of the princess’s relationship with the film producer. “The guys on the security team all thought it was game on and it would grow into a serious relationship.

“You wouldn’t see the kissing in public, so some people misread that as if it weren’t a romantic relationship,” he notes, “but her boys were often around and the paparazzi were always there, too, so that’s what made them.” naturally more cautious and less demonstrative towards each other.

Sansum further wrote that it was a coincidence that he was not supposed to babysit Diana and Dodi, as they were in Paris at the end of August 1997.

Instead, he writes, his good friend Trevor Rees-Jones was given the job and was seriously injured in the car accident that killed driver Henri Paul, Dodi and Diana.

Paul had been speeding as he passed under the Pont de l’Alma tunnel in an attempt to avoid photographers following their vehicle.

Sansum described the princess in his book as “one of the nicest people you could meet.

“She was sweet, really just a normal person who clearly loved her boys,” he wrote.