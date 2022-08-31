Princess Diana death anniversary: Brother Earl Spencer leads tributes

Tributes to the late Princess Diana on the 25th anniversary of her death were led today by her brother Charles Spencer, who tweeted an emotional photo of a flag at half-mast in her ancestral home of Althorp.

The Northumberland estate – where Diana first met the Prince of Wales on a grouse hunt – was previously owned by Diana’s father, Earl John Spencer, and is now home to Charles, the 9th Earl Spencer.

Diana’s death in 1997 shocked the world, and in the decades that followed, her influence was evident in the causes supported by royals, the way they behave and even in their fashion choices.

And the Princess of Wales was also remembered today by fans who gathered outside her former London home, Kensington Palace, to pay tribute with a series of banners, photos and floral displays pinned to the gates.

Among those in attendance was John Loughrey, who gained a reputation as Diana’s biggest fan after quitting his kitchen job to attend every court hearing from the official semi-annual inquest into her death from 2007 to 2008.

Princess Diana’s brother Charles Spencer tweeted today a photo of a flag at half-mast in her family home Althorp

Tessy Ojo, chief executive officer of The Diana Award, created to promote the princess’ belief that young people have the power to change the world for the better, has paid tribute to the royal family and described how she left flowers at Kensington Palace after Diana was killed in a car accident.

Ms. Ojo said, “Her ability to connect with people through kindness and compassion is one of her most important legacies. She has left a mark on our whole lives.’

William and Harry ‘will pay their own respects to Princess Diana instead of doing this in public – or together’ William and Harry will pay their respects privately to Princess Diana today, on the 25th anniversary of her death, rather than publicly. Royal assistants said a decision between the embattled brothers, who have previously celebrated anniversaries together – including last year when they unveiled a bronze statue of their mother in the Sunken Garden of her former home Kensington Palace. However, a source told the Daily Mirror that William “does not intend” to make a public statement, adding: “He will no doubt spend the day reflecting on his mother’s incredible legacy and the work that he continues to do every day to further it in any way he can.’ Meanwhile, Harry, who is locked in a dispute with the family after he left with wife Meghan Markle to move to America in 2020, also paid tribute to her last week. In Aspen, Colorado, he said of Diana’s birthday, “I want it to be a day filled with memories of her incredible work and love for the way she did it. I want it to be a day to share my mother’s spirit with my family, with my children, who I wish had met her. Every day I hope to make her proud.’

She added: ‘Diana, Princess of Wales, believed that young people have the power to change the world. Carrying on her legacy also means building the capacity of young people to change their world by tackling the major problems of our time.

Like Diana, Princess of Wales, they are not afraid to speak out and be at the forefront of change. I can only imagine how immensely proud she would be of the tens of thousands of young people from all over the world who are carrying on her legacy.”

When Diana died in a crash in Paris on August 31, 1997, aged 36, she embarked on a new period of her life, free from the restrictions of membership in the monarchy and intending to use her position to stand up. for the goals that are close to her heart.

Her greatest legacy is her sons, the Dukes of Cambridge and Sussex, who embody her beliefs and values ​​and have spoken about how their mother still guides them.

Speaking last week after a polo match to raise money for his charity Sentebale, named in memory of his mother, Harry said of the anniversary of her death: “I want it to be a day full of memories of her incredible work and love the way she did it.

“I want it to be a day to share my mother’s spirit with my family, with my children, who I wish had met her.

“Every day I hope to make her proud. She was tireless in her work to support and destigmatize people living with HIV/AIDS. Fittingly, her favorite flowers were forget-me-nots.’

Diana broke new ground by advocating for themes such as AIDS awareness – holding the famous hand of a man with the disease – or by raising awareness of homelessness and joining campaigners calling for a ban on landmines.

Her fashion sense made her a cover star for magazines and newspapers around the world and even after she broke away from the royal family, she was still seen as the modern face of the monarchy.

Diana’s sons paid tribute to their mother together on July 1 last summer when they unveiled a statue of the princess in the garden of Kensington Palace. Divided over many issues, William and Harry formed a united front.

Giving a controversial interview to the BBC Panorama programme, the princess said: ‘Well, there were three of us in this marriage, so it was a bit busy’ – a reference to Camilla Parker Bowles, whom Charles later married.

The BBC pledged last month never to rebroadcast the interview in the wake of the Dyson investigation, which found journalist Martin Bashir had used ‘deceptive behaviour’ to land the scoop.

He forged bank statements which he showed to Diana’s brother Earl Spencer to gain access to the princess.

William and Harry, in separate statements, condemned the BBC for their mother’s treatment, with William saying the interview fueled her “anxiety, paranoia and isolation”, and Harry saying that “the ripple effect of a culture of exploitation and unethical practices is ultimately to live’.