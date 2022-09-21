Princess Charlotte’s brooch was gifted to her by her great-grandmother the Queen 

The brooch Princess Charlotte wore to the Queen’s funeral was inherited from her great-great-grandmother, the Queen Mother, royal fans have claimed.

Charlotte, seven, arrived at Westminster Abbey with a delicate silver horseshoe attached to the lapel of her black coat.

It was reported yesterday that the brooch had been a gift from her ‘Gan-Gan’ the Queen and was a fitting nod to Her Majesty’s love of horses.

Now royal fans have noticed that it looks identical to one owned by the Queen Mother, Queen Elizabeth, in the 1920s. It is believed that she herself had received it as a gift from her mother-in-law, Queen Mary.

Family heirloom? Princess Charlotte, seven, arrived at Westminster Abbey with a delicate silver horseshoe attached to the lapel of her black coat, pictured

Now royal fans have noticed that it looks identical to one owned by the Queen Mother, Queen Elizabeth, in the 1920s (as seen above in 1929). It is believed that she herself had received it as a gift from her mother-in-law, Queen Mary

Writing on Instagram, the user by name history famous jewelswrote: ‘At the funeral of QEII [Queen Elizabeth II] Princess Charlotte of Wales wore a small diamond horseshoe brooch.

‘The BBC states that it was a gift from HM QEII to the Princess. Fellow poster, Franck @britishroyalfamilywealth, recognized that it is a brooch worn by Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother in the 1920s.

‘Franck also noted that Leslie Field said the brooch was given to the QEQM [Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother] of Queen Mary.

‘I would like to pay tribute to the young princess’s composure during what must have been an overwhelming experience.

The daughter of the newly appointed Prince and Princess of Wales attached a diamond brooch in the shape of a horseshoe to her black mourning outfit

Pictured here with her brother Prince George, Princess Charlotte’s horseshoe brooch was a nod to the Queen’s love of horses

‘Isn’t it great to know how jewels are passed down through the generations!’

The Queen Mother, who married King George VI, then Duke of York, in 1923, wore the brooch for a portrait taken in 1929.

The delicate piece is shaped like a horseshoe and covered in sparkling gemstones.

It’s a particularly fitting choice as the Princess of Wales has previously revealed how her daughter has inherited Her Majesty’s love of horses.

The royal family used their jewelry as a way to pay tribute to the queen.

It was the only piece of jewelry worn by the daughter of the Prince and Princess of Wales.

Kate Middleton was quoted in 2018 as saying that her only daughter had inherited the Queen’s passion for horses.

The Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, wore two pieces of jewelry that once belonged to the late monarch, her husband’s grandmother

The princess, 40, wore a four-strand pearl choker with a center diamond clasp, which the Queen previously wore to a state banquet in Bangladesh in 1983

Kate Middleton, 40, also honored Queen Elizabeth II at the state funeral by donning two pieces that once belonged to the late monarch, her husband’s grandmother.

The Princess of Wales arrived at Westminster Abbey wearing a pair of Bahraini pearl drop earrings and a four-strand pearl choker with a center diamond clasp.

Both of these items were from the Queen’s personal collection and the Queen previously wore the choker to a state banquet in Bangladesh in 1983 and the Bahrain earrings were a gift to the Queen for her wedding in 1947.

The pearls in the choker were reportedly a gift from the Japanese government, possibly acquired during the 1970s when she paid a state visit to that nation.

The necklace was constructed by Garrard.

Princess Kate arrived at Westminster Abbey wearing Bahrain pearl drop earrings and four-strand pearl choker with center diamond clasp, both from the Queen’s personal collection.

Kate previously wore the pieces to the funeral of the Queen’s husband Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh in 2021 and was seen wearing the earring during the Queen’s platinum jubilee celebrations in June this year.

In November 1982, the Queen lent this choker to her new daughter-in-law, Diana, Princess of Wales, to wear during a state visit by Queen Beatrix of the Netherlands.

Camilla, Queen Consort, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Prince George of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte of Wales and Sophie, Countess of Wessex during Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral

Camilla’s unique brooch was worn by Her Majesty herself during the Diamond Jubilee. The heart-shaped pin has the number 60 in Slavic numerals worked in diamonds, surrounded by a cabochon sapphire at the top and two large sapphire drops at the bottom

Bahrain Pearl Drop Earrings were part of Queen Elizabeth II’s royal collection.

They have round diamond studs, with baguette-cut diamonds in an arrangement typical of the late 1940s, as well as pearls at the drop.

The queen consort, Camilla, who is often seen wearing pearls in public, chose a diamond brooch on the day of the queen’s funeral that once belonged to Queen Victoria.

The unique brooch was worn by Her Majesty herself during the Diamond Jubilee.

The heart-shaped pin has the number 60 in Slavic numerals set in diamonds, surrounded by a cabochon sapphire at the top and two large sapphire drops at the bottom.

Lady Louise Windsor, (pictured), who is the eldest child of the Queen’s youngest son, Prince Edward, wore a simple silver necklace with a horse pendant to the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II

Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, (pictured) also chose pearl earrings at the Queen’s funeral as a mark of respect

The brooch was presented to Queen Victoria by her grandchildren. And Camilla may have worn it to mark that Queen Elizabeth II was the longest-serving monarch.

Meghan Markle notably wore the pearl and diamond earrings the Queen gave her during their first engagement together in 2018.

A smaller version of Queen Mary’s stud earrings, which the royal wore almost every day, the pair reportedly came straight from Her Majesty’s personal jewelery collection.

The Duchess of Sussex also wore the special set on Wednesday as the Queen’s coffin was transported from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall.

Meghan’s choice of pearl earrings is significant as the royal tradition of wearing pearls dates back to Queen Victoria

Younger members of the royal family also paid tribute to the late monarch through their sartorial choices.

Lady Louise Windsor, who is the eldest child of the Queen’s youngest son, Prince Edward, wore a simple silver necklace with a horse pendant to the funeral.

Like Charlotte, Lady Louise’s choice is thought to symbolize a shared love of horses with the Queen.

Louise paired the necklace with a traditional all black outfit along with a padded headband complete with a bow.

Lady Louise was considered one of the late Queen’s favorite grandchildren and shared a pleasure of riding in a carriage with Prince Philip.