Princess Charlotte waves from the back of helicopter as Prince William completes ‘perfect’ landing

Princess Charlotte arrived in style at the Commonwealth Games – she was flown to Birmingham in a helicopter by her father Prince William.

The young princess, seven, enjoyed a day of swimming and hockey on Tuesday with her parents, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, both 40. All day long, she delighted royal fans with her enthusiasm.

Photos showed Charlotte’s fatigue later in the day as she began to make funny faces at her mother – no doubt reminding parents everywhere of their own children.

But while Charlotte proved she can be just like any other kid, a video of the princess arriving in a helicopter reminds royal fans that she’s still a VIP.

Footage shows the 40-year-old Duke of Cambridge arriving in style as he landed the helicopter on Tuesday at Tally Ho’s training ground, used by West Midlands Police.

William looked cool and composed as he got out of the helicopter where a Range Rover was waiting to take him to the Commonwealth Games

People praised Prince William for his ‘perfect’ landing on the training ground

A video on the Cobra Emergency YouTube channel shows William landing at Tally Ho’s training center, used by West Midlands Police, in a Bell 429 ‘GlobalRanger’ helicopter.

Eagle-eyed royal fans could just see Charlotte waving in her striped Rachel Riley dress with her hair in pigtails, as she sat in the back of the plane when it landed.

Commenting on the YouTube video, people praised William for his “perfect” landing.

The Duke of Cambridge steered the helicopter to a smooth landing on a football field before the family disembarked and jumped in a black range rover to head to the Sandwell Aquatics center in Birmingham.

William, 40, appears to have ignored the wishes of his grandmother, The Queen, who reportedly hates seeing his family flying around in helicopters.

Princess Charlotte, seven, gave her father a thumbs up as the Cambridges watched swimming events at the Sandwell Aquatics Center

Charlotte stole the show all day while watching various events with her parents and the Wessexes

The excitement of the day seemed to be much for the young princess, who looked tired as the events drew to a close

Last December, a source said: The sun: “Her Majesty has told close friends and courtiers that she wants William to stop flying herself, especially in bad weather, as helicopters are not the safest form of transport.”

The source added that it made the queen “nervous” and kept her up at night.

There is already general protocol under the royal family that those in the line of succession should not fly on the same plane in the event of a disaster.

However, Prince William is an experienced pilot trained in the RAF and often flies around in helicopters with his family.

His skill was evident as he landed without a hitch on Tuesday.

After arriving at the 2022 Commonwealth Games with Kate and Charlotte, the Duke of Cambridge also met his uncle Prince Edward, 58, Sophie Wessex, 57, and cousins ​​Lady Louise Windsor, 18, and James Viscount Severn, 14.

The Cambridges watched the men’s 1500m freestyle at the Sandwell Aquatics Center before heading to hockey.

While Charlotte, who admitted that gymnastics is her favorite sport, seemed to enjoy swimming, the seven-year-old’s attention seemed to wane as hockey kicked in.

The little princess stole the show in a series of hilarious photos where she looked a bit exhausted and ready to go home.

Fortunately for Charlotte, it had been a short trip back to Kensington Palace in the helicopter.