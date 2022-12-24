Princess Charlotte steals the hearts of viewers with reactions to Paddington Bear at Christmas carols

Princess Charlotte stole viewers’ hearts with her ‘priceless’ reaction during the carol service as her face lit up during Paddington Bear’s tribute to the late Queen.

A Christmas Eve Carol Service, dedicated to Queen Elizabeth II and presented by the Princess of Wales, has been broadcast on ITV after recording at Westminster Abbey on December 15.

Actor Hugh Bonneville from the Paddington films read an excerpt from one of Michael Bond’s books about the beloved bear at Royal Carols: Together at Christmas.

Charlotte beamed when she heard the reference to the marmalade-loving bear, who filmed an iconic skit with her grandmother the queen for her platinum anniversary in June.

The seven-year-old was also filmed heartily singing along to Away in a Manger alongside her older brother, Prince George, nine, while the siblings sat in the front row

Kate, Princess of Wales, who conducted the service, looked down fondly on her daughter as she became excited to hear about the storybook character.

Hugh read the ‘Christmas Letter’ to the congregation from Paddington’s Christmas Post as Charlotte gestured happily to her mother.

“Dear Aunt Lucy,” Hugh read as music played in the background, “Today was Christmas Day and something wonderful happened!

‘You’ll never believe it, but Mr. Claus gave me a giant pot of homemade marmalade. I couldn’t figure out how he suspected it was my favorite species.’

Paddington became a totem for the Queen in the days following her death, as one of her last public appearances was in the beautiful sketch she filmed with him for her Platinum Anniversary.

Mourners left behind so many hugs, as well as the character’s beloved marmalade sandwiches, amid the floral tributes that Royal Parks bosses had to urge them to stop.

The event was attended by King Charles III, the Queen Consort and the Prince and Princess of Wales, as well as Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

The well-behaved couple were filmed holding candles during the service while wearing matching outfits with their parents and entering the abbey hand in hand.

Princess Charlotte was dressed in a smart burgundy coat and fur collar with hair cropped back, as well as mary-jane shoes

The young princess, seven, was the spitting image of her mother Kate, who also wore the stylish burgundy for the occasion.

The Wales family was perfectly matched as George also appeared as a mini William, dressed in a smart suit with a navy blue and white tie.

This is the first time they attend the service in this way, arriving hand in hand with their parents.

Their younger brother, Prince Louis, four, did not attend the service this year.

Kate said at the start of the program: ‘This Christmas will be our first without Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth.

“Her Majesty held Christmas close to her heart as a time that brought us together.”

The event, dedicated to the late Queen Elizabeth II, was attended by King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort

The Princess of Wales (left) with the Countess of Wessex during the ‘Together at Christmas’ Carol Service at Westminster Abbey

She added that the service aims to “continue Her Majesty’s tradition of thanking those who have gone out of their way to support others.”

“Her Majesty leaves us with an incredible legacy that has deeply inspired many of us.

“This year’s carol service is dedicated to her and to all those who are sadly no longer with us.”

Attendees included other senior members of the royal family, including Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice.

Twitter users thought the scene during the carol concert between the Princess of Wales and her daughter was adorable.

Keeley Ainsworth said: ‘I don’t handle Christmas well and I usually cry a lot, but it warmed my heart to see little Princess Charlotte singing merrily and excited by Bear Paddington’s letter.

“Thanks Charlotte for making me laugh.”

Pooja said, “Princess Charlotte’s excitement upon hearing the words ‘Paddington Bear’ was priceless!”

Janice Merritt thought the Princess’s reaction to the Paddington Bear reference was one of the highlights of a “beautiful” service.

She tweeted: ‘@RoyalFamily well done the service was beautiful. Beloved Princess Charlotte’s face lights up for Paddington Bear.

“It was light and not too religious. Very well.’