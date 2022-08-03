Princess Charlotte, 7, stole the show with her VERY animated expressions at the Commonwealth Games

Prince Louis stole the show at the Platinum Jubilee with his hilarious facial expressions. But yesterday it became clear where the four-year-old royal got his flair for drama.

Princess Charlotte, seven, showed a breathtaking display of emotion as she joined her parents, Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge, at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

The seven-year-old royal cringed, cheered and beamed as she watched competitors participate in swimming, hockey and gymnastics.

The sassy schoolgirl, who was her first solo performance without her brothers, made her parents laugh with her enthusiasm — at one point, doting dad William gave William a thumbs up.

As the day wore on, Charlotte grew tired and started to pout and hide her head in her hands. But the young royal remained on her very best demeanor.

Here, FEMAIL reveals some of Charlotte’s standout Commonwealth Games moments…

Getting into the spirit of things! Princess Charlotte happily rubbed her hands as she watched the Commonwealth Games swimming competitions at the Sandwell Aquatics Center

Ooh! Princess Charlotte watched a hard-fought swimming race with wide eyes with anticipation

Not the result she wanted! The pouting princess was disappointed with the results of one heat

Oh my God! Charlotte spoke to mother Kate and was excited to share her thoughts

Cheesy grin! The schoolgirl hugged her father Prince William and made him laugh with her funny face

Is it over yet? Charlotte looked a bit bored at one point while visiting SportsAid House

Hair on the throne: Getting restless, Princess Charlotte pulled her pigtails at hockey

Panting and puffing! Charlotte blew her cheeks during a quiet moment at the hockey

Shy smile: The young royal was on her best behavior for a moment with William and Kate

Fooling around! The princess crumpled her face to protect her eyes from the sun

I’m tired! As the day wore on, Charlotte had to take a moment to put her head in her hands

Feeling gloomy: The royal didn’t look too happy about hockey – but William was there to cheer his little girl up

It’s too loud! Charlotte, 7, had to cover her ears during a demonstration at SportsAid House

Less certain: on her way to a royal engagement, Charlotte looked shyly at the ground