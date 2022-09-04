Princess Charlene of Monaco and Prince Albert attend picnic with their twins Gabriella and Jacques

Princess Charlene of Monaco cut a stylish figure as she made a rare appearance with her husband Prince Albert and their twins Gabriella and Jacques.

The royal, 44, who shares the seven-year-old twins with her husband 64, looked chic in a white lace ensemble as the family attended U Cavagnetu, an annual traditional picnic in Monaco yesterday.

More than 1,000 Monegasques came to the event, the last major Summer celebration, in Princess-Antoinette Park.

The royals were snapped as they watched the festivities, including performances by traditional dancers.

Charlene looked typically chic in a white lace top and matching flared trousers which she paired with beige stilettos.

Princess Charlene of Monaco and Prince Albert attend traditional picnic in the park with children Gabriella and Jacques on Saturday in Monte-Carlo

Her platinum cropped hair was styled into a side parting, and she finished her look with natural make-up, featuring light smokey eyes, and a pink lip.

Meanwhile Princess Gabriella donned a knee-length blue floral frock, which she paired with a headband featuring cloth flowers.

Her twin brother Prince Jacques coordinated, wearing a shirt boasting the same blue floral design. He paired it with a white t-shirt and turquoise trousers.

Prince Albert opted for a casual ensemble, donning beige trousers and a white shirt, topped with a pale blue blazer.

Charlene has only recently re-entered public life after largely remaining out of the public eye over the last 18 months, but rumours have swirled that she is receiving £10million a year to appear at her husband’s side at official engagements.

She spent 10 months in her native South Africa last year after contracting a sinus infection that later required surgery.

She returned to Monaco in November but was there for a matter of days before leaving for a Swiss treatment facility. The exact nature of her condition was not made public but Albert said she was ‘exhausted’.

The mother-of-two has made a handful of appearances including a recent solo engagement to a maternity ward.

Charlene and Albert’s relationship has come under enormous scrutiny in recent months.

Prince Albert said he was ‘hurt by the vicious rumours’ peddled about his marriage following his wife’s absence and said that it’s the ‘most beautiful thing’ to have her back with him.

Major French outlets that specialise in celebrity news said Charlene’s sudden re-appearance was welcomed by all Royal watchers.

‘But the Princess did not return at any price,’ magazine Voici reported. ‘She would have had her husband sign an ultra-confidential contract.’

The revelations were followed up by rival publication Paris Match Belgium, which writes: ‘Prince Albert would himself pay a tidy sum to the princess so that she appears at his side at public events.’

The Royal Palace in Monte Carlo refuses to discuss specific financial arrangements, but the principality pays out some £40m a year to cover the institution’s running costs.

Royals are not salaried officials, however, meaning that Charlene would be reliant on Albert – a billionaire in his own right – for her own spending money.

A Royal insider based in Monte Carlo told MailOnline: ‘Of course the Princess enjoys huge perks, but ready cash is not guaranteed.

‘She’s been through a very difficult time, so it would make sense for Charlene to try and secure her own guaranteed income.’

The dancers wore traditional red and white stripped dress with a black floral top and traditional hats