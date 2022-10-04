Princess Charlene of Monaco is back! The royal brings her understated elegance to the Paris runways

<!–

Princess Charlene of Monaco showed off her signature understated style when she appeared at Paris Fashion Week.

The Monaco royal, 44, donned a navy ensemble as she sat front row at the Akris Womenswear show on Saturday.

The mother-of-two recently joined husband Prince Albert at the Queen’s funeral and has stepped up her public appearances in recent months following a long illness and stay in South Africa.

Princess Charlene of Monaco attends the Akris Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show in a rare public appearance without her husband as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 1, 2022 in Paris, France

The princess sat in the front row of the brand she wore in a bold navy blue military style and a clutch bag

On Saturday, she wowed fans with her solo appearance at Paris Fashion Week at the Palais de Tokyo to watch the runway show for Swiss fashion house Akris from the front row.

She was seen wearing a navy suit by the same brand, which was shown nude on the runway.

The royal Twitter account confirmed that the suit was purchased before the collection was revealed to the public, saying: ‘This piece from the collection before it was even presented, the suit is actually a recreation of a look originally designed in 1991 .’

The Princess also carried the Alexa Tassel Bag in Braided Trapezoids.

The navy blue suit Charlene wore with black heels and a black clutch, which was confirmed to be at Akris’ runway show, she attended in the nude

Princess Charlene was seen mingling with the crowds with the fashion set in Paris after watching the show for one of her favorite Swiss brands

The colour-blocked look was paired with black court heels and a clutch bag with minimalist jewelery and blush make-up

Princess Charlene sent a sweet tribute to Akris designer Albert Kriemler as the brand celebrates a century of fashion

Her make-up looked typically clean and polished with a subtle pink eye shadow that went perfectly with her signature short blonde pixie cut with diamond studs to finish off the look.

Charlene was seen mingling amongst the fashion set and stunned royal fans with her rare appearance.

After her exit from the show, she shared a sweet message on her Instagram account to Akris designer Albert Kriemler, saying, “Thank you Albert for a wonderful evening and congratulations on 100 years of perfection,” as a nod to the brand’s centennial celebration . of fashion, in an emotional gesture uncharacteristic of the princess.

Instagram fans gushed over Charlene’s look, saying: ‘I love your hair!’ and ‘you make this outfit shine!’

Prince Albert of Monaco and Prince Charlene of Monaco attend the Queen’s state funeral at Westminster Abbey on September 19

Another said: ‘Charlene you and your daughter are like fashion models looking so beautiful in his clothes. You also stand for many important cases.’

Princess Charlene returned to public duties in May, making occasional public appearances with her husband Prince Albert and her children Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella by her side.

She posed with Albert for a portrait on the occasion of their 11th wedding anniversary and took her children back to school with him in September.

Charlene made her most high-profile engagement last month when she joined her husband at the Queen’s historic funeral in London, joining 2,000 other mourners at Westminster Abbey.