Princess Charlene dons black veil for funeral of former Archbishop of the Principality of Monaco

Princess Charlene wore a black lace veil as she attended the funeral of the former Archbishop of Monaco today with Prince Albert.

The mother-of-two, 44, was seen bowing her head as she arrived at the event this morning to pay tribute to Bernard Barsi at Monaco Cathedral with her husband Prince Albert, 64.

The couple were joined at the ceremony by Princess Caroline of Hanover, who appeared glum when she arrived.

Bernard was very close to Charlene and Albert – he presided over their wedding in July 2011 and christened their children Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella in May 2015.

Princess Charlene wore a black lace veil as she attended the funeral of the former Archbishop of Monaco today with Prince Albert

Princess Charlene put on a chic black ensemble for the occasion and combined a dark top with trousers and an elegant jacket.

Bernard’s death was announced late last month at the age of 80.

That reports the news site of Monaco. News.mche had suffered a heart attack on Christmas Eve and was taken to hospital, but his condition worsened.

The mother of two, who was born and raised Protestant, but converted to Roman Catholicism “of her own free will and choice” in April 2011, also wore a black mantilla for the occasion today in Monaco.

Bernard Barsi was very close to Charlene and Albert – he presided over their wedding in July 2011 and christened their children Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella in May 2015 (pictured together in 2019)

Among the other attendees at the event was Princess Caroline of Hanover, who also wore a black mantilla over her hair

The royal mother-of-two briefly bowed her head as she walked to the cathedral ahead of today’s event

Charlene, who has long spoken of how her faith has provided significant comfort during difficult times, wore a black ensemble for the somber occasion

Charlene has spoken at length about how her faith has provided significant comfort during difficult times.

She said in 2020 that her decision to convert to Roman Catholicism was because she found strength in the religion and it was part of the Grimaldi tradition.

Catholicism is the state religion [in Monaco]. But to me it represents much more. The values ​​of this religion touch me deeply and align perfectly with my spirit,” People reported.

Last year, she accompanied Prince Albert to meet the Pope for a private audience at the Vatican.

Princess Charlene, born and raised Protestant, but converted to Roman Catholicism “of her own free will and choice” in April 2011, also wore a black mantilla for the occasion today in Monaco

The royal mother-of-two followed her husband as they arrived for the funeral this morning

Charlene gave a little smile as she exited her car on her way to the event in Monaco earlier this morning

Charlene’s first state visit to the Vatican was in January 2013 with Prince Albert.

The royal couple’s visit marked the 55th anniversary of the meeting of his parents, Prince Rainier and Princess Grace of Monaco, with Pope Pius XII in 1957.

The royal family said the “experience was extremely intense and moving for me.”

Today’s appearance comes after Prince Albert praised Princess Charlene for “turning it around in an incredible way” after a long-running health battle.

The 64-year-old royal told People he was “very proud of my wife,” adding, “Charlene is doing very well.”

Meanwhile, Princess Caroline opted for an elegant black ensemble for the occasion, wearing a mantilla and black gloves

The royal family arrived separately from her brother Prince Albert and sister-in-law Princess Charlene for the funeral

Before this morning’s event, she carefully made her way over the paving stones outside the cathedral

He continued, “As you know, last year was a very tough year for her – and the beginning of this year.”

Albert added that after being admitted to a Swiss treatment facility for exhaustion and to stay out of the limelight, 44-year-old Charlene has “been active in a number of different events.”

He highlighted a number of events where the former Olympic swimmer has been seen lately, including a recent outing to the Monaco branch of the Red Cross.

“She really enjoys doing things together and with the kids, so this year ends on a very, very high note. We’re really happy with how things are,” Albert said.

While photos from last year show Charlene looking frail, she now looks back at her former self with healthy complexion and impeccable style to boot.

On another recent outing for a traditional Christmas tree ceremony at the Palace of Monaco with her family, Charlene also seemed to be in good spirits.

Commenting on their children, eight-year-old twins Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, Albert said they were also doing “really well” and instead of being distracted by social media, they were “very sporty” and “still very curious to things’. .’

Following in their mother’s footsteps, swimming is one of their favorite extracurricular activities, alongside taekwondo and tennis.

Read more:

Joyeux Noel! Prince Albert and Princess Charlene of Monaco pose with their twins by the Christmas tree for a VERY stylized festive card

Charlene and Albert II of Monaco stun crowds on the red carpet as Princess presents awards at the 2022 World Rugby Awards ceremony

Princess Charlene of Monaco is concerned about ‘disturbing’ digital art with fans claiming to ‘show her behind bars’ as she returns to royal duties after staying in a treatment center for ‘exhaustion’