Princess Charlene continues return to the world stage with a VERY chic outing to Fashion Week show

Princess Charlene of Monaco flaunted her timeless elegant sense of fashion as she donned a Louis Vuitton blazer for her second Paris Fashion Week show – as her niece Charlotte Casiraghi stunned in Chanel as she posed up a storm with Kristen Stewart.

Prince Albert’s wife, 44, looked incredible as she posted a chic snap of her ensemble on Instagram yesterday.

The royal teamed a plaid print jacket, with gray and purple tones, with a classic white button-down blouse and ornate silver jewelry.

Princess Charlene wore her signature platinum blonde locks in a neat, styled pixie cut and accessorized the look with theatrical sunglasses.

Charlotte Casighari stunned in a black and white tweed ensemble as she posed with front row actress Kristen Stewart at a Chanel show at Paris Fashion Week yesterday

The former South African swimming champion appeared to opt for a subtle glam makeup look with a coat of baby pink lipstick.

Posing in a car for snaps, she captioned the photo: ‘Good to be back in Paris again!’

Sitting in the same row as Jennifer Connelly, Cynthia Erivo, Janet Jackson and Bernard Arnault, Charlene smiled for pictures, showing off her smart black cigarette pants and heeled ankle boots.

Fans on Instagram gushed over the post, with one writing: ‘Paris is happy to see you back… shine princess!’

Another wrote: ‘You look great HRH Princess Chrarlene. I hope you are doing well?’

A third commented: ‘You are the epitome of elegance and good taste..so beautiful and graceful.’

The princess had previously shown her signature understated style when she donned a navy ensemble while sitting front row at the Akris Womenswear show on Saturday.

The mother-of-two recently joined husband Prince Albert at the Queen’s funeral and has stepped up her public appearances in recent months following a long illness and stay in South Africa.

On Saturday, she wowed fans with her solo appearance at Paris Fashion Week at the Palais de Tokyo to watch the runway show for Swiss fashion house Akris from the front row.

Caroline’s daughter, Princess of Hanover, cut a sophisticated figure in a square mini skirt and blazer

She was seen wearing a navy suit by the same brand, which was shown nude on the runway.

The royal Twitter account confirmed that the suit was purchased before the collection was revealed to the public, saying: ‘This piece from the collection before it was even presented, the suit is actually a recreation of a look originally designed in 1991 .’

Elsewhere, her niece Charlotte, 36, stunned in a black and white tweed ensemble as she posed with front-row actress Kristen Stewart at a Chanel show at Paris Fashion Week yesterday.

The daughter of Caroline, Princess of Hanover, cut a sophisticated figure in a square mini skirt and blazer.

The Monaco socialite teamed her look with a chic white purse and two-tone heels as she smiled for pictures with the Twilight star, 32.

Charlotte wore her maroon jumpers down in a tousled style and sported a soft make-up look with dewy skin and coral lipstick.

Prince Albert of Monaco and Prince Charlene of Monaco attend the Queen’s state funeral at Westminster Abbey on September 19

Going for a more grungy look, Kristen rocked a sporty striped Chanel top paired with a chic mini skirt and combat boots.

Princess Charlene returned to public duties in May, making occasional public appearances with her husband Prince Albert and her children Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella by her side.

She posed with Albert for a portrait on the occasion of their 11th wedding anniversary and took her children back to school with him in September.

Charlene made her most high-profile engagement last month when she joined her husband at the Queen’s historic funeral in London, joining 2,000 other mourners at Westminster Abbey.