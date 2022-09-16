Princess Beatrice’s brother-in-law pens heartfelt poem paying tribute to the Queen

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Princess Beatrice’s husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, has shared a touching post in tribute to the late Queen.

On Instagram, the developer shared a heartfelt poem written by his half-brother Alby Shale in an effort to offer comfort to a grieving Princess Beatrice, the Queen’s granddaughter.

the long poem Called Her Majesty, Thank You mentions the Queen’s wonderful service during her 70-year reign in rhyming couplets.

And it now has over 10,000 likes on Instagram, with over 300 comments.

Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Princess Beatrice pay their respects to the Queen’s coffin as it lies in Westminster Hall

Alby Shale’s poem largely took the form of rhyming couplets, with a powerful final stanza paying tribute to the queen’s defining qualities

Edo, 38, who married Princess Beatrice in July 2020, was recently seen by his wife’s side in Westminster Hall, standing in front of her coffin to pay their respects as she lay in state.

Although Edo’s half-brother Alby Shale keeps quiet in royal circles, he wrote this poem to comfort Beatrice.

With sixteen verses and one single line, it thanks the late Queen for “leading us until death do us part,” and for “leading with an honorable heart.”

It reads, ‘Thank you for guiding 70 years. Thank you for guiding with values, not with spears. Thank you for living your whole adult life. Thank you for leading with dignity, not arguing.’

Another verse adds, “Thank you for being our head of state. Thank you for being so out of the discussion. Thank you for being smart serene. Thank you for being the queen of everyone.

Alby Shale (pictured during a T20 celebrity cricket match in 2017) wrote the poem to comfort Princess Beatrice

‘Thank you for evolving with change all around. Thanks for evolving with such small sounds. Thanks for evolving from Churchill to Truss. Thank you for developing without fuss.’

The poem also ended with a powerful stanza that read, “Thank you for personifying sincerity. Thank you for personifying justice. Thanks for personifying moderation. Thank you for personifying humility. Thank you for personifying us.’

Mr Mozzi accompanied the post with a message that read: “Your Majesty, thank you. Thank you to my wonderful brother Alby Shale for writing this for Beatrice and thank you for letting us share.’

Mozzi’s Instagram followers were quick to praise his brother, with one writing, “Such a beautiful tribute and touching.”

A second wrote: ‘Not only is this incredibly well written, but it’s a picture with words. It captures the delineation and essence of a person.’

Alby Shale’s father was Christopher Shale who was also Mr Mozzi’s beloved stepfather.

Shale, a senior conservative and close friend of David Cameron, died of a heart condition at Glastonbury Festival in 2011.

The post comes after Mr Mozzi set aside time to view the floral tribute left before the frost earlier this week.

He went largely unnoticed in Green Park as he knelt to read touching letters of condolence.

The Queen’s coffin will now remain in Westminster Hall until her state funeral, which will take place on Monday.