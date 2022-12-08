Princess Beatrice visits English National Ballet School

<!–

Princess Beatrice looked graceful as she visited the English National Ballet School in London yesterday to meet young ballerinas and celebrate their hard work.

The Royal seemed cheerful and relaxed when she attended the festive Winter Showcase of the dancers, with excerpts from great ballets such as Swan Lake and Giselle.

The visit comes on the same day her cousin Prince Harry’s Netflix series ended, waging another war against the royal family, saying The Firm is “part of the problem,” as Netflix hints Great Britain. Britain is ‘racist’ – showing Meghan is targeting ‘formal’ Kate and William.

Princess Beatrice beamed as she met some of the country’s most promising young ballerinas at the English National Ballet School yesterday

The Queen’s fifth granddaughter was presented with a bouquet by one of the young dancers and looked delighted after watching them dance.

The Royal, 34, looked elegant in a black dress with a delicate white floral print and a black jacket with puff sleeves and leather cuffs.

During her visit, she met the school’s artistic director, renowned ballerina Viviana Durante, as well as several young dancers and supporters of the school.

She looked excited as she chatted with the ballerinas and listened intently as they told her about their intense training.

Beatrice’s love of ballet started when she was very young, with reports saying she has maintained her passion as a way to keep fit in recent years.

In 1999, then 11-year-old Bea performed at her own winter show and was pictured with her little sister Eugenie and their mother Sarah Ferguson leaving in bright purple tutus.

The performance is held annually at Chelsea School, where the Princess, who is passionate about the dance form and has practiced it herself, is Royal Patron

It comes after an outing with her mother, Sarah Ferguson, on Tuesday at London’s The Lady Garden Gala at Claridge’s Hotel.

It was recently reported that Sarah – known as Fergie – will be invited to spend Christmas with the royal family in Sandringham for the first time since she and Andrew divorced in 1992.

Beatrice is the eldest daughter of Prince Andrew, the Duke of York and Fergie. She married property developer Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in July 2020 in a private ceremony.

Her latest royal engagement comes at an exciting time for the royal family as Harry and Meghan – the Duke and Duchess of Sussex – release the first episode of their amazing Netflix documentary today.