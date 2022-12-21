Princess Beatrice ‘gave Harry and Meghan permission to film’ at late Queen’s private ‘Welsh cottage’

Princess Beatrice gave the Duke and Duchess of Sussex permission to film in the Queen’s outsized Wendy home at Windsor Castle for their Harry & Meghan Netflix series.

It was called Y Bwthyn Bach and was a sixth birthday present for Princess Elizabeth of the Welsh in 1932.

In 2010, HM handed over management of the house to Princess Beatrice, who oversaw a year-long refurbishment before inviting Andrew Marr inside for The Diamond Queen for the BBC in 2012, the first time television cameras had been allowed.

The 34-year-old is one of the few royals still in contact with the Sussexes and is said to have signaled them to bring cameras inside.

Princess Beatrice gave the Duke and Duchess of Sussex permission to take photos inside the Queen’s outsized Wendy house at Windsor Castle for their Harry & Meghan Netflix series. Above: The couple can be seen in the cottage in the Netflix series

It was called Y Bwthyn Bach and was a sixth birthday present for Princess Elizabeth from the People of Wales in 1932. Above: Princess Elizabeth is seen outside the cottage in June 1936, when she was 10.

But it’s unclear if she was aware of the exact nature of what was being filmed.

A photo from the Netflix series, which appears to have been professionally taken, shows the Duke and Duchess of Sussex smiling as they sit in high chairs and drink from a royal tea set.

Princess Elizabeth was gifted the two-storey thatched cottage – dubbed ‘Y Bwthyn Bach’ or ‘The Little House’ – by the people of Wales for her sixth birthday in 1932.

It came with electric lights and running water, as well as furniture and even a working telephone.

Elizabeth and Margaret adored the house and took pride in taking care of it themselves. It is not open to the public and never has been.

Tucked away from public view in the south end of the gardens of Windsor’s Royal Lodge is a whitewashed miniature thatched cottage described by the Queen’s granddaughter, Beatrice, as ‘the most glamorous Wendy house ever’.

The two-thirds cottage, measuring 24 feet long, 8 feet deep, and with 5-foot-high rooms, was designed by architect Edmund Willmott, who had previously built a less grand cottage for his own daughter to play in.

It was intended as a symbol of the love and fascination of the Welsh people for the little princess who was never expected to become queen at the time.

The valleys mining communities had seen more unemployment than any other part of Britain during the Great Depression, and the house, built solely by Welsh workers and from Welsh materials left over from Llandough Hospital, was a poignant reminder of a desperate working-class population.

It was also designed as a link between the two privileged little princesses and those who lived in real cottages.

It gave the sisters a chance to play with keeping a regular house – although it was much more luxurious than the vast majority of family homes at the time.

The layout of a typical Welsh cottage was followed for the interior. The front door opens into a small hallway with a kitchen on the right and the ‘siamber fach’, or Little Room, on the left.

A staircase leads to a bedroom and a bathroom, which was very modern when built, with hot and cold running water, a heated towel rail and electricity.

The cottage was described by the Queen’s granddaughter, Beatrice, as ‘the most glamorous Wendy house ever’. Above: Beatrice can be seen in the cottage with former BBC presenter Andrew Marr on The Diamond Queen programme

The contents included a small radio, a small oak chest of drawers, and a miniature blue and gold china set. There was linen with the initial ‘E’ and a portrait of the Queen’s mother, the Duchess of York, hanging over the mantelpiece in the dining room.

A bookcase full of Beatrix Potter’s books, including Jemima Puddleduck, ensured that the girls never got bored.

Paneled windows, blue and white checkered curtains, blue carpets and white walls completed the decor.

The house also contained small books, pots and pans, food tins, brooms, a packet of Epsom salt, and a radio license, all made to order and to scale. In the kitchen there was a gas stove and a refrigerator that both worked.

There was even a working miniature telephone. The house also had its own front garden with reduced hedges and flower borders.

Over the years, the Queen’s children have also played in the house and later her grandchildren.

It holds a special place in the hearts of all royal children, but Beatrice was particularly fascinated by it, adding a selection of her own teddy bears to the living room sofa as a child.

She oversaw the full renovation over the course of a year, believed to have been paid for by her father, the Duke of York, who has lived at Royal Lodge since 2004.

In the first episode of The Diamond Queen, a documentary that aired in 2012, the princess showed host Andrew Marr the results.

Under Beatrice’s direction, new curtains and upholstery were installed, the paintwork was refreshed, the roof was re-strewn and the house was rewired.

The original blue color scheme was replaced by light green sofa upholstery and cream curtains with small dark pink flowers.

It comes as Jacinda Ardern made a statement yesterday about yet another Netflix docuseries hosted by Meghan and Harry, with the New Zealand Prime Minister insisting she was unaware of the couple’s involvement when she agreed to participate.

Live To Lead celebrates ‘inspiring leaders’ throughout history. This includes Miss Ardern – who appeared in a trailer released yesterday and leads a country where Charles III is head of state.

It comes as Jacinda Ardern made a statement yesterday about yet another Netflix docuseries hosted by Meghan and Harry, with the New Zealand Prime Minister insisting she was unaware of the couple’s involvement when she agreed to take part ( they meet in 2018). )

The seven-part documentary was created by New Zealand-based production company Blackwell & Ruth in collaboration with the Nelson Mandela Foundation and the Sussex family’s production company, Archewell.

While the pair are listed as executive producers, Miss Ardern’s office released a statement in response to journalist inquiries clarifying that her involvement had nothing to do with the Duke and Duchess.

The statement read: “In early March 2019, the Prime Minister was approached by the Mandela Foundation to participate in a project to develop accessible resources on the key characteristics of leadership targeting aspiring young leaders around the world, based on an interview of an hour.

“We were originally told that the output would be both print and digital books, short films and audiobooks.

The interview took place on November 8, 2019. In March 2020, a short book titled Jacinda Ardern (I Know This to be True) was published based on the interview. Other participants whose contributions were also published based on their interviews included the late US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, feminist activist Gloria Steinem, climate activist Greta Thunberg and American basketball player Stephen Curry.

In March 2021, the Nelson Mandela Foundation informed the Prime Minister’s Office that they had entered into an agreement with Netflix to broadcast the series of interviews, including the 2019 interview with the Prime Minister.

The couple meet New Zealand’s Prime Minister while visiting a mentoring program during their 2018 tour

‘In May this year, the Prime Minister’s Office was informed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would introduce the series; noting that this was almost two and a half years after the interview was recorded and permission had already been given for its use by the Mandela Foundation.

“All communication has been with the foundation (there has been no communication with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex about the project).”

The Duchess of Sussex and Miss Arden have a budding friendship, which came about during their 2018 royal tour of New Zealand. Meghan was pregnant at the time of the tour and Miss Arden later shared how impressed she was with her stamina .

She said that year, “Pregnancy is often an exhausting time, but the way she gave it her all was incredible. She’s a wonderful woman and I’m so glad I got to know her.’

Meanwhile, the book Finding Freedom claimed that Miss Ardern sent a flower arrangement to Markle after the birth of her son Archie.