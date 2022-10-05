Princess Beatrice donned £695 designer jacket in first appearance after mourning period

Princess Beatrice beat the cold with a £695 coat when she stepped into London with a colorfully wrapped gift – days before her mother, the Duchess of York, turned 63.

In a recently released photo taken last Tuesday, the Queen’s granddaughter was seen in London wearing a balloon-sleeved jacket.

It seemed to be inspired by the kind of outfits Fergie wore in the 1980s, an area known for its flamboyant shoulder pads.

Bea’s £695 brown wool felt coat was created by Ulla Johnson, an American whose designs are worn by Hollywood stars including Katie Holmes and Naomi Watts.

Her appearance comes before the birthday of her mother, the Duchess of York. She will be 63 next week and already seems to have a birthday present in the bag.

Her daughter was holding a colorfully wrapped present when she was seen outside.

The 34-year-old princess, who has a one-year-old daughter, Sienna, has undergone an image overhaul in recent years.

She and her sister Princess Eugenie were previously mocked for their fashion sense.

Beatrice paired the statement jacket with a black dress and muted dark accessories.

The outing came days before she attended the Lady Garden Foundation Ladies Lunch.

The 34-year-old royal attended the 8th annual Lady Garden Foundation Ladies Lunch at Langan’s Brasserie in London on Thursday.

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson’s eldest daughter shone in an understated black-and-green ensemble.

The mother of two opted for a black coat with two large bows in the front, over the top of a dark green dress.

Beatrice looked excited at the luncheon event, where she wore natural makeup with a hint of bronzer and mascara, a sculpted eyebrow and a nude lip.

The Lady Garden Foundation is a national women’s health charity, raising awareness and funding for gynecological health.

The Royal Family was joined at the event by Lady Garden co-founder Astrid Harbord, jewelry designer Josephine Daniel and socialite Tamara Beckwith.

Beatrice is pictured here with her younger sister Princess Eugenie, 32, at Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral

The photo marked Princess Beatrice’s first public outing after her grandmother’s funeral. She is pictured here at Westminster Abbey for the Queen’s funeral on September 19

The Princess of York has supported the charity in the past by running for the organization under the number ‘552’, at the 2017 Hyde Park event for The Lady Garden.

The royal family officially came out of mourning on Tuesday and broke through their seven-day mourning period.

Princess Beatrice was seen at the Queen’s funeral, where she was comforted by her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

Beatrice looked emotional as she joined her family to say goodbye to the Queen at Westminster Abbey, before the Committal Service at St George’s Chapel, in Windsor.

Her younger sister Eugenie, 32, father Prince and mother Sarah Ferguson were also in attendance.

After the Committal Service, Beatrice, Fergie and Edoardo were photographed walking away, presumably to the nearby Royal Lodge where the Duke and Duchess of York live, despite being divorced.

In a touching moment, Edo reached out and placed it on his wife’s lower back for support.

Beatrice and Eugenie were known to be incredibly close to their grandmother, Her Majesty, and since she passed away on September 8, they have been seen emotionally in public.