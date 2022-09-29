Princess Beatrice attended her first event since saying goodbye to her beloved grandmother last week

Princess Beatrice was pictured out and about today for the first time since the end of the royal mourning period.

The 34-year-old royal attended the 8th annual Lady Garden Foundation Ladies Lunch at Langan’s Brasserie in London on Thursday.

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson’s eldest daughter shone in a discreet black and green ensemble.

The mother of two chose a black coat with two large bows in the front, over the top of a dark green dress.

The royal joined jewelery designer Josephine Daniel (left) and socialite Tamara Beckwith (right) at the charity event in London

She donned a pair of elegant black ankle boots and held a green crocodile bag.

She kept her long red hair loose wearing a large velvet headband and tucked her locks behind her ears.

Beatrice looked enthusiastic at the lunch event, wearing natural make-up with a touch of bronzer and mascara, a sculpted brow and a nude lip.

The Lady Garden Foundation is a national women’s health charity, raising awareness and funding for gynecological health.

The royal was joined by Lady Gardens co-founder Astrid Harbord, jewelery designer Josephine Daniel and socialite Tamara Beckwith at the event.

The Princess of York has previously supported the charity by running for the organization under the number ‘552’ at the 2017 Hyde Park event for The Lady Garden.

The royals officially came out of mourning on Tuesday, breaking their seven-day mourning period.

While the royal family performed official duties where appropriate, they dressed in black as a sign of respect when in public.

This week has seen a return to normal with Prince William and Princess Kate of Wales spending a day in Wales.

Princess Beatrice was last seen at the Queen’s funeral, where she was comforted by her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

Beatrice, 34, looked emotional as she joined her family to say goodbye to the Queen at Westminster Abbey before the committal service at St George’s Chapel in Windsor.

Beatrice is pictured here with her younger sister Princess Eugenie, 32, during the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II

Her younger sister Eugenie, 32, father Prince and mother Sarah Ferguson were also in attendance.

After the commitment service, Beatrice, Fergie and Edoardo were photographed heading away, presumably to the nearby Royal Lodge, where the Duke and Duchess of York live, despite being divorced.

In a touching moment, Edo reached out and placed his hand on his wife’s lower back as a gesture of support.

Beatrice and Eugenie were known to be incredibly close to their grandmother, Her late majesty, and have been seen looking emotional in public since her death on September 8.