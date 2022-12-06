Princess Beatrice and her mother Sarah Ferguson attend The Lady Garden Gala

Princess Beatrice and Sarah Ferguson looked elegant as they attended the Lady Garden Gala in London on Tuesday.

The mother and daughter were both glamorous and topped the star-studded guest list for the charity event at Claridge’s Hotel.

Beatrice, 34, looked stylish in a black midi dress embellished with gold patterns, which she paired with pointed black heels.

She paired her elegant outfit with a dainty gold necklace and loosely styled her caramel-colored locks in a straight manner.

Beatrice’s husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi was also in attendance, looking good in a soft black suit.

She also posed next to her mother Sarah, the ex-wife of the Duke of York, who looked good in a flowy black dress.

She added a splash of color to her stylish ensemble with a vibrant red jacket embellished with gold buttons.

Sarah, known as Fergie, kept her essentials in a black handbag adorned with glitzy studs and styled his rouge locks in a straight fashion.

They led the arrivals to the glitzy event, in aid of the Lady Garden Foundation, a national women’s health charity that raises awareness for gynecological health.

Their outing comes after it was reported that Sarah will be invited to spend Christmas with the royal family in Sandringham for the first time since she and Andrew divorced in 1992.

It’s thought she could even make a public appearance alongside Prince Andrew on the traditional Christmas morning walk to St Mary Magdalene Church.

After the infamous toe sucking scandal in 1992, the mother of Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugene was banned by Prince Philip from attending the royal occasion.

But speaking to Hungarian newspaper Blikk, she revealed that she traveled to Windsor last year at the Queen’s invitation to celebrate Christmas.

King Charles may also give his brother an “olive branch” – which would never have been allowed when Prince Philip was alive, a royal biographer claimed.

At Tuesday’s charity event, Sarah and Beatrice both topped the star-studded guest list, which was also attended by Georgia Toffolo.

The Made in Chelsea star, 28, looked glamorous in an off-the-shoulder black dress with a sheer bodice embellished with colored dots.

She gave herself a few extra inches with a pair of black platform shoes and completed her look with a dainty silver necklace.

Georgia, known as Toff, loosely styled her golden locks in a straight manner and enhanced her natural beauty with a touch of eyeliner and pink lipstick.

Elsewhere, Ronan Keating also put on a sweetheart display with his glamorous wife Storm at the glitzy event.

The Boyzone star, 45, looked smart in a tuxedo consisting of black trousers, a white shirt and a cream blazer.

He styled his golden locks in a spiky style and sported well-groomed stubble and smiled as he posed with his wife.

Storm, 41, looked stylish in a black shirt and a cropped Chanel camisole top, embellishing her ensemble with a string of beaded necklaces.

She styled her blonde locks in tight curls and enhanced her natural beauty with a glamorous makeup palette.

Also present was James Blunt, looking good in a black tuxedo, and his wife Sofia.

The singer, 48, appeared in high spirits as he posed with his arm around his wife, who he tied the knot with in 2014.

Sofia looked dazzling in a gold dress covered in sparkling sequins and completed her look with two gold necklaces and earrings.

She kept her essentials in a black handbag with a gold chain strap and swept back her golden locks in a chic updo.

