Princess Anne’s son-in-law shares touching tribute to Australia and the Queen

Mike Tindall has paid a moving tribute to the Queen by sharing a photo of the Sydney Opera House illuminated with a photo of Her Majesty.

The husband of Zara Tindall, Princess Anne’s 43-year-old daughter, posted a photo of the iconic Sydney landmark to his Instagram on Friday as the UK, Australia and the world mourn the monarch’s passing.

The former England rugby pro, who met the Queen’s granddaughter in a Sydney bar in 2003, added a sweetheart emoji to the post.

Mike Tindall paid a sweet tribute to the Queen by sharing a photo of the Sydney Opera House lit up with a photo of Her Majesty. The couple is pictured in 2006

The Opera House was lit with a portrait of Her Majesty until midnight on Friday and will light up again on Saturday evening at 6:30 am.

Both Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Prime Minister Dominic Perrottet announced that the Opera House sails will hold a special tribute to the late monarch following her death on Friday morning.

“The late Queen Elizabeth the Second played an important role for the people of Australia during her reign and the lighting of the Sydney Opera House is a fitting tribute on behalf of the people of Australia,” said Mr Albanese.

Perrottet said it was a symbolic gesture when the Queen officially opened the Sydney Opera House in 1973.

Mike and Zara married in 2011, three months after Zara’s cousin Prince William and Kate Middleton tied the knot at Westminster Abbey.

20th in line to the throne, Mike met in 2003 in a Sydney bar, Mike was in Australia for the Rugby World Cup while Zara took a gap year.

The pair, who work no royals and have no titles, keep a relatively low profile despite their status as professional sportspeople at the top of their relative fields (pictured on Surfers Paradise in 2018)

The fly-half was ‘drowning his sorrows’ after being dropped from the England squad in the Manly Wharf bar when the pair were introduced to each other by Prince Harry.

In the nearly two decades since, the couple has married and welcomed three children, all while building their success as a brand.

The couple, who live together on Princess Anne’s Gatecombe Estate in Gloucestershire, welcomed their third child, Lucas Philip Tindall, in March 2021. He is the brother of Mia, eight, and Lena, four.

In May, Mike told Good Morning Britain that the public thinks the Queen is “invincible” ahead of the anniversary celebrations.

“The Queen is an incredible lady. I think sometimes people think she’s invincible, but you have to remember that she’s 96 years old after all,” she explained.

“She’s incredible at what she’s done in her lifetime and I can’t wait to celebrate.”

The pair travel frequently to Australia and recently brought in the New Year 2020 in Sydney with an A-list audience including Rebel Wilson.

Olympic rider Zara has previously said she is “considering moving to Australia”, telling Australian Women’s Weekly in 2019 that she would move “if an opportunity arises”.

‘The beginning of January is bleak here’ [in their home of Gloucestershire in England] so it’s nice to be able to go and have a little sun,’ she said.

“I like the Australian lifestyle and the ability to get up early and go to the beach – especially for the kids,” Mike told the magazine.