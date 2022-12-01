Princess Anne’s daughter Zara wears jeans as she arrives in South Australia with husband Mike

<!–

The royal couple Zara and Mike Tindall are now on the South Australian leg of their Down Under visit following the former rugby union player’s appearance on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

The pair landed in Adelaide on Thursday ahead of the 500 motorsport race.

Mixing with the locals in their casual ensembles, the couple of nearly 20 years looked thrilled as they strolled through the airport.

Princess Anne’s 41-year-old daughter looked casually chic in a dark blue blazer over a blue and white floral shirt and worn ripped skinny jeans.

She accessorized with some designer colors to hide her face and sauntered around in comfy white sneakers.

Without a lick of makeup on, the rider let her natural beauty shine through as she pulled back her golden locks into a low bun.

Despite her social status, Zara and her former rugby player husband, 44, proved they weren’t too good at catching a commercial flight from Melbourne and also dragged along their own luggage.

However, Zara couldn’t help flashing a little wealth while strapping a $660 white Aspinall of London camera bag around her body.

Mike seemed content to let his royal wife lead as he followed her in a white T-shirt and long black shorts.

The former Bath and Gloucester outdoor center wore a blue trucker cap and slipped into a pair of white sneakers before slinging a backpack over his shoulders while still carrying a bag and gray jacket.

It comes when the longtime couple was spotted on the I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! wrap party in Queensland on Monday night with barefoot Zara.

She couldn’t stop laughing as she dined with Matt Hancock, Owen Warner and Boy George at the upscale seafood restaurant La Luna Marina Mirage.

Meanwhile, Mike, who was recently eliminated from I’m A Celebrity UK, showed off his post-jungle glow as he donned a vibrant Hawaiian-style tee.