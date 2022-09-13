Princess Anne will remain by Queen’s side for journey from Scotland to London today 

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

The Princess Royal will remain by the side of the Queen as she embarks on the next leg of her historic journey to her final resting place.

Princess Anne, the only daughter of the late monarch, will accompany her coffin at 6pm today as it leaves Scotland for London.

The 72-year-old, pictured, was the only one of the Queen’s four children to accompany the funeral procession on its six-hour journey from Balmoral to Edinburgh.

The coffin will leave St. Giles’ Cathedral by hearse at 5:00 p.m., where it lay in state.

The Princess Royal will remain by the side of the Queen as she embarks on the next leg of her historic journey to her final resting place. Pictured: Anne in procession as the Queen’s casket is moved to St Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh yesterday

At the city’s airport, a batch of RAF bearer will take it to a military aircraft for flight to RAF Northolt, west London, where it will land shortly before 7pm.

King Charles and the Queen Consort wait with a guard of honor before the coffin is wheeled into the capital in the state hearse.

The Prince and Princess of Wales will be at Buckingham Palace tonight to greet the coffin.

The 72-year-old, pictured, was the only one of the Queen’s four children to accompany the funeral procession on its six-hour journey from Balmoral to Edinburgh

Throughout the historic proceeding, the words of command will be given as quietly as possible while remaining consistent with their questioning by the Guard of Honor.

The bearer company will then carry the Queen’s coffin to the Bow Room, where it will be placed on trestles in the center, under the watchful eye of King Charles and the Queen Consort.

Here the Queen will spend one last night at Buckingham Palace, where a roster of the King’s chaplains, formerly appointed by the Queen, will watch over her while she rests.

Tomorrow, the coffin carried on a gun carriage will be transported to the Palace of Westminster, where it will lie in state for four days until the funeral.

Princess Anne, the only daughter of the late monarch, will accompany her coffin at 6pm today as it leaves Scotland for London. Pictured: King Charles and Princess Anne in the procession yesterday in Edinburgh

While the Queen is joined by her sister in flight, the newly appointed King will carry out his new duties as monarch with the first leg of his tour of the nations.

King Charles will visit Belfast and travel to Hillsborough Castle where he will receive a royal salute of 21 rounds before viewing an exhibition about the late Queen’s long association with Northern Ireland.

The King will also meet with the Foreign Secretary and party leaders before receiving a message of condolence at 1:20 p.m. headed by the Speaker of the Northern Ireland Assembly.

After a short reception, the King and Queen Consort will travel to St. Anne’s Cathedral for a contemplation service, where they will be accompanied by the Prime Minister.

They will then meet leaders of major religions in Northern Ireland before departing for London to arrive in time to meet the Queen’s coffin.