Princess Anne tearful with children Peter Phillips and Zara Tindall looking at tributes to the Queen

Princess Anne was in tears today as she was supported by her children Peter Phillips and Zara Tindall as she watched floral tributes to the Queen.

The Queen’s only daughter, known to have had a close relationship with the late monarch, was by her side when she died peacefully on Thursday at the age of 96 at Balmoral Castle.

The mourners on the Aberdeenshire estate erupted into applause as senior members of the royal family waved at them.

Three of the Queen’s four children – the Princess Royal, the Duke of York and the Earl of Wessex – joined the Countess of Wessex, Anne’s husband, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, and the Queen’s grandchildren Peter Phillips, Zara Tindall, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, and Lady Louise Windsor for a walk after attending a prayer service in Crathie Kirk.

The family looked at flowers left in honor of Britain’s longest-reigning monarch and Anne’s brother, the disgraced Prince Andrew, thanked benefactors for their visit.

Princess Anne’s son, Peter, said he was “incredibly lucky to be able to share much of our childhood” with the monarch, while Prince Andrew’s daughter, Princess Eugenie, called her “brilliant.”

Princess Anne appeared with tears in her eyes as she was driven to church earlier today.

She has long been close to the Queen, with whom she shared a love of horses.

In 1987, Anne was honored by the Queen with the senior title of Princess Royal, traditionally, but not automatically, given to their eldest daughter by the monarch.

In a 2002 interview, Princess Anne defended the Queen against accusations of being an “indifferent mother.”

And the royal family accompanied her mother in public on one of her last engagements, accompanying her in July to visit a hospice in Maidenhead.

In a rare interview for a BBC1 documentary to mark the anniversary, she said it is “extraordinary” for someone to claim that her mother never cared about her children.

Prince Edward, Prince Andrew, Princess Anne, Peter Phillips, Zara Tindall, Princess Eugenie, Lady Louise and Sophie, Countess of Wessex looking at flowers in Balmoral

Prince Andrew, Princess Anne and Prince Edward view floral tribute outside Balmoral Castle

Anne said her mother was never indifferent, although protocol required her children and grandchildren to bow or bow to her and that she spent a lot of time separated from them.

In the interview, Anne explained, “I just don’t believe there’s any evidence to suggest she didn’t care. It’s just unbelievable.’

She added: “I don’t believe for a second that either of us didn’t care about us in exactly the same way as every other mother. I just think it’s extraordinary that someone can understand that maybe that’s not true.’

The princess said she doesn’t understand people who ask her whether she sees the queen as her mother or a monarch: “She’s my mother and the queen.”

Shortly before the news of the Queen’s death was announced, the Princess, along with other members of the Royal Family, traveled to Balmoral to be with her mother.

Only she and Prince Charles were by her side and she died.

Princess Anne is the mother of silver medal winning Olympic rider Zara Tindall and Peter Phillips, who runs a sports management company.

They supported Anne throughout the walk today, with both tears in their eyes during the event.

The Duke of York, the Earl of Wessex, Lady Louise Windsor and the Countess of Wessex on a walk to thank members of the public Balmoral in Scotland

From right to left: Prince Andrew, Duke of York stands with his daughters Princess Eugenie of York and Princess Beatrice of York, along with Princess Anne, Princess Royal, Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex, Vice Admiral Timothy Laurence and Peter Phillips, while she look at the flowers placed outside Balmoral Castle?

Princess Anne, Zara Tindall and Peter Phillips applauded mourners who appeared to pay their respects to the late monarch

Zara Tindall cries as she and the Princess Royal, Andrew and Edward attended a private church service in Balmoral today

The Queen’s first grandchild was born on November 15, 1977, to Princess Anne and her first husband, Captain Mark Phillips.

He studied at the University of Exeter and married Autumn Kelly, a Canadian citizen, in May 2008 at Windsor Castle. The couple had two daughters, Savannah and Isla, before divorcing in 2021.

Peter has had a markedly quieter life than his cousins ​​Prince William and Prince Harry, which began with his mother Princess Anne’s decision not to give him and his younger sister Zara, now married to Mike Tindall, royal titles.

It means that Peter and Zara were given a degree of freedom not afforded to titled members of the royal family such as William and Harry, and, to a lesser extent, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

The Queen sits in a car with her daughter Princess Anne and eldest grandchild Peter Phillips at Windsor Castle in May 1983

After graduating from the University of Exeter with a degree in sports science, Peter worked for Jaguar as a corporate hospitality manager before joining the Williams Grand Prix Engineering team.

It was while on a business trip during the 2003 Montreal Grand Prix where he met Autumn, a former personal assistant who worked as a Budweiser girl at the event.

Not realizing he was the Queen’s grandson, the couple started a relationship and Mr Phillips posed the question after dating for a few years.

The newlyweds came under scrutiny from the public when their wedding photos were sold to Hello! magazine for a reported £500,000 fee.

The episode sparked claims that the couple had exploited their royal connections and were labeled a “serious error of judgment” by then-Lib Dem MP Sir Norman Lamb.

In 2016, Peter spoke candidly about what it’s like to have The Queen as his grandmother.

The son of Princess Anne and her first husband, Captain Mark Phillips, appeared on ITV’s Good Morning Britain and admitted it is “a little strange” but said his childhood was extremely jubilant.

Speaking to hosts Kate Garraway and Ben Shephard, The Queen’s eldest grandchild said: “I think it’s a little strange, but when you grow up with that sort of thing, there’s never really that moment where you’re like, ‘Oh wow. ‘.’

At the time, he admitted that he had many fond memories of growing up as part of the royal family and being so close to the Queen.

“We had a lot of fun growing up on our vacations, we went to stay with her in Sandringham, Balmoral and Windsor and we were incredibly lucky to be able to share much of our childhood with her,” he said.

“She is such an inspiration, not only for the country, but also for us as a family.”

He continued, “You know, her work ethic and dedication is something that I think has always inspired the whole family to at least get somewhere close.”

Meanwhile, he hinted at the close nature of his relationship with his grandmother when Prince Philip passed away in April 2021.

He said not being able to hug the Queen was the hardest part of the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral.

His sister and Princess Anne’s second child, Zara Phillips, was born in London on May 15, 1981.

Zara has spoken openly about her pride for her grandmother The Queen, including giving an interview after the monarch addressed the nation during the coronavirus crisis.

Appearing on GMB, the 38-year-old rider said the poignant televised speech, where Her Majesty urged the British public to come together and protect the NHS, was ‘100% what the country needed’ at the moment, adding that she ‘hopes everyone is listening’.

‘I think of course we are very proud,’ said Zara, ‘And what she said is, I think, 100% what the country needed.

“I hope everyone is listening and that we can try to get back to normal and support our NHS as much as possible.”