Princess Anne supports her brother King Charles as the siblings walk behind the late Queen’s coffin

Princess Anne donned a ceremonial naval uniform as she marched behind her mother’s coffin as the latter left Buckingham Palace for the last time.

She accompanied King Charles, and Princes William and Harry – along with the Duke of York and the Earl of Wessex – who followed the coffin on foot as it left Buckingham Palace to make its 38-minute journey before thousands of mourners lined the streets of Central London.

Her Majesty spent her last night in the Bow Room of her London home before being transported by coach to Westminster Hall, where she will remain for four days until her funeral on Monday.

More than 1 million people are expected to queue for up to 35 hours in central London to walk past her coffin – but experts think only 400,000 people will get in, meaning 600,000 people will be disappointed.

Procession: Members of the Royal Family, including Princess Anne, left Buckingham Palace to march behind the Queen’s coffin today

The royal family looked solemn during the procession, perhaps reflecting on Her Majesty’s life

Princess Anne (second from left) marches behind her mother’s coffin as it left Buckingham Palace for the last time today

The Princess Royal donned her decorative royal naval uniform for the occasion

In addition to Anne, King Charles, Prince William and Prince Edward also donned military attire

The Queen arrived at Buckingham Palace last night to tears and cheers from the huge crowd that stood in the pouring rain to welcome her home after her death in Balmoral last Thursday. The route from RAF Northolt to the palace was packed. There was a wave of lights as many raised their cell phones in the air to film the hearse as it passed.

As the hearse passed through the gates, Charles could be seen bowing his head with Harry and Meghan standing solemnly behind the monarch.

Exactly this afternoon at 2:22 pm, the Queen’s casket was placed on a carriage and led a procession through a packed Mall, past Whitehall and then to Parliament Square before entering the Palace of Westminster, followed by her son, the new King, and her children and grandchildren.

The nearly 1,000-year-old Westminster Hall is where her father, King George VI, was to be laid out in 1952 and where the public could pass the casket of her mother, the Queen Mother, in 2002.

Thousands of people gathered to watch Her Majesty leave Buckingham Palace for the last time today

Her Majesty’s closed casket was placed on a catafalque – a raised platform, covered with the Royal Standard with the orb and scepter placed on it

The queen will remain in state for four and a half days. Under the catafalque, a 24-hour vigil is held by officers of the Household Division, the King’s Body Guards of the Honorable Corps of Gentlemen at Arms, the King’s Body Guard for Scotland, the Royal Company of Archers and the King’s Body Guard the Yeomen of the Guard.

It will remain open 24 hours a day until 6:30 a.m. Monday.

Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to take to the streets to pay their respects to the Queen.

The queue is expected to be five miles long and can take up to 30 hours to reach the front.

Once people have passed the Albert Embankment, they are led over Lambeth Bridge, to Victoria Tower Gardens

Additional welfare facilities, including toilets and water fountains, have been placed sporadically along the route.

The Queen’s coffin arrived yesterday at RAF Northolt in West London

The Queen’s Color Squadron carries Her Majesty the Queen’s coffin from the aircraft at RAF Northolt

The state hearse carried the queen’s coffin to Buckingham Palace, where it was received by the entire royal family

Queen’s casket arrives at Buckingham Palace as thousands of mourners applaud late monarch

The hearse with Queen Elizabeth’s coffin arrives at Buckingham Palace

The state hearse carries the queen’s coffin through the palace gates as the crowd erupted into cheers and applause

Her Majesty spent her last night at Buckingham Palace, closely watched by a roster of former chaplains, before being moved today to allow hundreds of thousands of benefactors to pay their respects.

Shortly after the coffin arrived last night, prayers and a service reserved for close relatives were attended by the King, Camilla, William and Kate and Harry and Meghan.

Princess Anne, who traveled with her mother’s coffin from Balmoral to Edinburgh and from the Scottish capital back to London, was also in attendance with Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence’s husband.

Also in attendance were Peter Phillips, his sister Zara, Mike Tindall, the Duke of York and daughters Beatrice and Eugenie, along with husbands Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Jack Brooksbank.

But Sarah Ferguson, ex-wife of Prince Andrew and who still lives with the Duke, has not received an invitation due to their divorce.

Ahead of Her Majesty’s arrival at Buckingham Palace yesterday, Princess Anne released a statement on her mother’s death, describing how she was “happy to share the last 24 hours of my dearest mother’s life.”

She said the love and respect for the Queen on her journey from Balmoral to Edinburgh and to London had been “both humiliating and uplifting.”

Anne also thanked the nation for the “support and understanding of my dear brother Charles” in taking on his duties as king.

Statement: Princess Anne released this statement (pictured) today. She offered her ‘thank you to everyone who shares our sense of loss’

Princess Anne’s statement was shared on the royal family’s Instagram account, along with the above photo, which was first released to mark the late monarch’s 90th birthday in 2016. The mother and daughter posed on a sofa. in the white drawing room of Windsor Castle

She ended her statement with the words, “Thank you to my mother, the Queen.”

Her tribute was shared on the royal family’s Instagram account.

It was accompanied by a photo of Anne and the Queen, which was first released to mark the late monarch’s 90th birthday in 2016.

The mother and daughter posed on a sofa in Windsor Castle’s White Drawing Room.

The princess was in Scotland when the queen fell ill and stayed at her bedside in Balmoral Castle as senior royals rushed to say their final goodbyes.

Anne took on the task of escorting her mother’s body back to London, when the Queen left Scotland for the last time on Tuesday for RAF Northolt.

Earlier this week, Anne made history when she became the first royal to participate in the ‘Vigil of Princes’ – watching over her mother’s coffin alongside her brothers King Charles, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward.