Princess Anne steps out for first engagement since Her Majesty’s funeral

Princess Anne has stepped out for her first royal engagement since attending her mother the Queen’s funeral on Monday.

Her late Majesty’s only daughter, 72, was seen at Portsmouth Naval Base, shaking hands with Royal Navy personnel taking part in the procession.

The royal, who is Commander-in-Chief of HMNB Portsmouth, greeted those involved in the poignant ceremony where Her Majesty was laid to rest in Windsor.

Anne smiled as she met the staff attending her mother’s funeral, wearing a black blazer over a white blouse, accessorised with a navy scarf.

The Princess Royal will also visit St Omer Barracks in Aldershot to meet staff who played a key role in providing logistical support during the funeral.

It comes as a number of royals are expected to make an appearance today.

The Prince and Princess of Wales today meet volunteers and operational staff to thank them for their work on the Queen’s Obligatory Service at Windsor Castle.

Elsewhere, the Earl of Wessex is visiting Estonia and Germany in his role as Royal Colonel of the 2nd Battalion of the Rifles and Royal Honorary Colonel of the Royal Wessex Yeomanry.

Royal duties resumed yesterday as Prince William made his first speech since his grandmother’s passing, addressing the Earthshot Prize summit in New York.

The Prince of Wales, 40, was due to travel to New York on a solo trip this week to speak at a conference for his environmental initiative, which aims to find solutions to repair and protect the planet.

But the king canceled his trip following the queen’s death earlier this month and looked deeply emotional and thoughtful throughout his grandmother’s funeral in London as well as her committal service in Windsor on Monday.

The Prince of Wales returned to work yesterday as he pre-recorded a message which was played at the conference.

He began by saying, “Although it is the saddest of circumstances that I am unable to join you today, I am able to join you in video form as you gather in New York for Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit.”

He went on to confirm that he and Kate would travel to Boston in December for the second Earthshot Prize ceremony, adding that they are “so excited.”

It came as the royal family released two poignant photo tributes to the Queen as they begin another week of mourning after a state funeral full of emotion, ceremony and symbolism that wowed and moved the world before King Charles III personally laid his mother to rest during a private funeral earlier this week.

Her Majesty’s long journey to her final resting place began at Balmoral on the day of her death on September 8 and ended on Monday with her private funeral alongside Prince Philip, with the new king spreading earth on his mother’s coffin at 7.30pm.

Prince William joined his wife Kate and children Prince George and Princess Charlotte at the funeral on Monday, as well as Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

The royals headed to George’s Chapel for the committal service (pictured) that followed the Queen’s funeral at Westminster Abbey

And as she was laid to rest, the royals released a tribute titled: ‘In loving memory of Her Majesty The Queen’ and shared a never-before-seen image of the late monarch walking through the moors of her beloved Scotland and a smiling photo of her with her parents, sister and husband at Buckingham Palace.

The touching post, broadcast via the royal family’s social media accounts, also touched on King Charles III’s first address to the nation as monarch, in which he quoted Shakespeare’s immortal play Hamlet – ‘May flights of Angels sing you to thy rest.’

Queen Elizabeth II now rests forever in the Royal Vault under St. George’s Chapel with her husband, father, mother and sister.

She is the 12th British monarch to be buried in Windsor and has chosen to be with her family following the “Us Four” principle pursued by her father George VI.

He repeatedly told his daughter that after her brother’s abdication, a happy and united royal family was the most important thing in life after the duties of a monarch.