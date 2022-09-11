Princess Anne says Queen did ‘exactly the right thing’ after Princess Diana died

Princess Anne has said the Queen “did just the right thing” by staying in Balmoral in the days following Princess Diana’s death with Princes William and Harry in an unseen interview from 2017.

The Princess Royal, 72, spoke to ITV News Royal Editor Chris Ship about her mother’s 70-year reign in a discussion that aired for the first time today.

In addition to approving the way the Queen handled Diana’s death in 1997, Anne also praised her parents’ 73-year marriage and said their “partnership was very important.”

The Queen has been criticized after she decided to stay with her family in her Scottish estate, as there was an outpouring of public grief in London after Diana’s fatal car accident in Paris.

However, in the same year as Anne’s interview, a former senior courtier, Sir Malcolm Ross, who was responsible for organizing Diana’s funeral, recounted how the monarch felt her grandsons in Scotland were her priority and both she and her staff were “wounded.” ‘. in the revival of feelings against them.

Prince Harry, Prince William, Prince Charles, Prince Philip, the Queen and Peter Phillips stop to look at floral arrangements left for Princess Diana at the gates of Balmoral on September 5, 1997

The Princess Royal said, ‘I think my mother did just the right thing. I think it’s absolutely extraordinary that any right-minded parent should believe… [there] would have been an alternative to bring those kids here to London in all that hoo-ha.

“I just don’t understand how you can think that would have been better.”

Diana died when William and Harry were 15 and 12 years old respectively. When asked if the Queen put her grandchildren first, the Princess Royal replied, “Absolutely.”

“I don’t think either of those two would have lasted if they’d been somewhere else,” Anne claimed.

She said, “The only good thing that happened was that they were there, and they had that structure, they had people around them who could understand it, give them time.”

Even Diana’s own sister, Lady Sarah McCorquodale, has previously said she supported the monarch’s verdict.

Vice Admiral Timothy Laurence, Duke of York, Princess Royal, Countess of Wessex and Earl of Wessex at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh awaiting the Queen’s coffin

The Countess of Wessex was pictured today comforting Princess Anne as members of the Royal Family watched Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin arrive in Edinburgh to rest overnight at the Palace of Holyroodhouse

In a touching gesture, respect for the monarch was still observed, with the royal women bowing and the men bowing their heads

“If you were the grandmother of a 12-year-old and a 15-year-old whose mother had just died in a car accident, she did absolutely the right thing.

“If I had been her, I would have. Why would you bring them to London? Why don’t you let them get over the shock in the bosom of their own family?’ she told BBC One Documentary Diana, 7 Days.

Sir Malcolm added that it was the sovereign who made the decision to honor her former daughter-in-law with a royal funeral.

Meanwhile, in the 2017 interview, Anne also referred to her parents’ marriage as a “partnership,” explaining that the couple “complemented each other’s strengths and skills” throughout their seven-decade marriage.

In a speech at their golden wedding anniversary in 1997, the monarch said Prince Philip had “just been my strength and all these years.”

Sophie, 57, wife of the Queen’s youngest son, Prince Edward, 58, placed her hand on the Princess Royal’s back as a gesture of support after the coffin made the journey from Balmoral to the Scottish town

The Duke of York, the Countess of Wessex and the Earl of Wessex outside the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh

Yesterday, both Princess Anne and Sophie (pictured center) stood with tears in their eyes as they watched the floral tribute to the Queen left in Balmoral along with other members of the Royal Family.

Today Anne was comforted by the Countess of Wessex as members of the Royal Family watched Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin arrive in Edinburgh to rest overnight at the Palace of Holyroodhouse.

Sophie, 57, the wife of the Queen’s youngest son, Prince Edward, 58, placed her hand on the Princess’s back as a gesture of support after the coffin made the journey from Balmoral to the Scottish town.

The Queen’s children and their husbands – Princess Royal and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, Duke of York and the Earl and Countess of Wessex – watched as soldiers from the Royal Regiment of Scotland carried the coffin into the palace.

In a touching moment, respect for the monarch was still observed, with the royal women bowing and the men bowing their heads.

Her Majesty did not travel alone on her 180-mile journey, Anne and her husband sat in a limousine as part of a procession directly behind her.

The Queen will stay overnight at the palace before being transferred tomorrow afternoon to St. Giles Cathedral – where a large crowd had previously gathered to witness King Charles’s afternoon proclamation as head of state.

Yesterday, both Princess Anne and Sophie watched with tears in the eyes of the floral tribute left for the Queen in Balmoral, along with other members of the royal family.

Meanwhile, Scottish mourners paid tribute to Her Majesty by joining thousands along the route of her coffin parade as she left Balmoral for the last time.

Silent, gloomy and respectful, benefactors gathered along country roads, bridges and in village and town centers to bid farewell to the woman who was never more at home than in Scotland.