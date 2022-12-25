Princess Anne misses annual Christmas church service after she ‘came down with a cold’

Almost the entire royal family turned up today for their first Christmas gathering in Sandringham since the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

But one notable royal family was missing – the late monarch’s only daughter, Princess Anne.

The Princess Royal was forced to miss the family event and was likely getting some much-needed rest after sources said she had caught a cold.

The 72-year-old was named the most hard-working Royal of 2022 earlier this week after it was revealed she has completed 214 engagements since the start of the year.

But King Charles III’s younger sister did not join her children Zara Tindall, Peter Phillips and the rest of the family for the annual celebratory service.

The Christmas morning service at St Mary Magdalene Church on the Norfolk estate has become a royal tradition, with the late monarch staying there most years until February 6.

The Princess Royal has rarely been reported unwell over the years and when her husband, Sir Vice Admiral Timothy Laurence, was caught with Covid in December last year, the royal did not test positive.

Princess Anne arrives at Windsor Castle for the Royal Christmas luncheon last week

Lady Louise Windsor and her mother, the Countess of Wessex, attend Christmas service today

Prince Andrew speaks with the Reverend Canon Dr Paul Rhys Williams outside the church after the service

The busy royal is now expected to take a well-deserved rest after a difficult year in which she lost her mother.

Royal spectators also noticed her absence from another family gathering – the Christmas carol service hosted by Kate, Princess of Wales, which aired last night on ITV1.

The service, which was recorded on December 15, would have conflicted with an engagement that was already in Anne’s agenda.

The enthusiastic horsewoman attended the London International Horse Show at the ExCel London on the day the service was held at Westminster Abbey, meaning she was unable to attend.

Princess Anne has topped the leaderboard for royal engagements in 2022 so far – more than double the totals for the Queen Consort and the Princess of Wales

Members of the royal family attending Sandringham’s annual walk and church service today included the Prince and Princess of Wales and their three children.

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis delighted the crowds as they strolled around the estate hand-in-hand with their parents today.

Also present were Anne’s brother, Prince Edward the Earl of Wessex and his wife Sophie, along with their children.

Prince Andrew was also in attendance, along with his daughter Princess Beatrice, her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and their stepson Christopher Woolf.

King Charles III smiles as he greets the crowd at Sandringham on Christmas Day, meeting them for the first time as monarch as he attends service at Sandringham

Today’s walkabout also marked Charles’s first as monarch, taking place before his first Christmas message sent by King this afternoon.

Charles and Camilla, the queen consort, are expected to stay at the estate for the entire festive period – at least until after the New Year.

Buckingham Palace has been contacted for comment regarding the Princess Royal’s absence.