Princess Anne makes surprise visit to New York City to attend gala and ride Staten Island ferry

Princess Anne has arrived in New York City for a surprise visit Stateside.

The late Queen’s daughter flew into John F Kennedy International Airport from London Heathrow on Monday morning.

The Princess Royal, 72, was met by His Majesty’s Consul-General for New York, Mrs Emma Wade-Smith, and was later guest of honor at a gala dinner for the English-speaking Union at the Cosmopolitan Club.

According to its website, the English Speaking Union of the United States is a non-profit charitable organization that uses the English language to promote global understanding and goodwill through educational opportunities and cultural exchange programs.

Her Royal Highness gave a speech at the black tie event, but by far the most unusual activity of her brief visit to the Big Apple was taking a ride on the Staten Island Ferry.

The New York Department of Transportation welcomes Princess Anne via Twitter

While in the borough, she visited the National Lighthouse Museum in St. George

The princess is known for her love of lighthouses. The museum is planning a $20 million expansion

“We were pleased to welcome Her Royal Highness Princess Anne to the #StatenIslandFerry today,” the New York Department of Transportation tweeted.

About 75,000 New Yorkers and tourists take the free ride every day.

Anne’s trip to the borough of Staten Island included a visit to the National Lighthouse Museum in St. George, which is planning a massive $20 million expansion.

Princess Anne attended a black tie reception at The Cosmopolitan Club in New York City

Exterior of the Cosmopolitan Club on New York’s Upper East Side, where guests can attend a class, lecture or host a special event

Princess Anne also visited New York in 2003 at the creation of the British Royal Garden in Hanover Square in downtown Manhattan. The garden is intended to offer the people of New York City a place to reflect on the close friendship and shared alliances that link Britain and the United States

The Princess is known for her love of lighthouses and is the Honorary Chair of the National Lighthouse Museum’s Campaign For Illuminating Future Generations.

In the early 2000s, she made it her personal quest to visit every one of the 215 lighthouses that dot the Scottish coast.

The princess’s hobby is so engrossing that she also visits many lights in secret on private yacht excursions with her husband, Vice Admiral Tim Laurence.

It is believed that her interest in pharology – the technical term for the study of lighthouses – was sparked at the age of five when she accompanied the Queen on a visit to Tiumpan Head in Lewis on the Isle of Lewis in the Outer Hebrides of Scotland.

Princess Anne is seen in front of a lighthouse in a July 2022 photo. ‘We were delighted to welcome HRH The Princess Royal (Master of Trinity House) to the newly modernized Lundy North #Lighthouse in the Bristol Channel where she met staff from the project team for to learn about the upgraded help for navigation systems and overcome the challenges!’

The young Prince Charles and Princess Anne of leave the Royal Yacht Britannia on their way to visit the lighthouse at Stornoway during a visit to the Western Isles of Scotland in 1956

Prince Charles aged four, right, sits with his sister Princess Anne, aged two and a half

Anne’s return to royal duties comes just two weeks after the funeral of her mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

The monarch died on Thursday, September 8, at Balmoral in Scotland, surrounded by members of her close family.

Anne then followed the coffin back to Buckingham Palace.

Over the past few weeks, she has paid several tributes to her late mother.

After her death, the princess wrote: ‘I was lucky to share the last 24 hours of my dearest mother’s life. It has been an honor and a privilege to accompany her on her final journeys.

‘Witnessing the love and respect shown by so many on these journeys has been both humbling and uplifting. We will all share unique memories. I thank each and every one who shares our sense of loss.

“We may have been reminded of how much of her presence and contribution to our national identity we took for granted. I am also so grateful for the support and understanding offered to my dear brother Charles as he accepts the added responsibility of The Monarch. To my mother, the Queen, thank you.’

Queen Elizabeth II and Princess Anne, Princess Royal will visit Glasgow together in June 2021

Princess Anne, Princess Royal holds a gift scarf made of St James Quarter tartan last week in Edinburgh, Scotland

Princess Anne and Prince Andrew, from left, pass their mother’s coffin during Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral last month