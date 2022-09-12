Princess Anne makes history by standing vigil at her mother’s coffin

Princess Anne made history tonight, as the first royal woman to participate in the Vigil of the Princes.

All four of Her Majesty’s children gathered around her coffin today in a poignant vigil at St Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh.

King Charles III, Anne, the Princess Royal, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward took their places at the royal coffin at 7:20pm tonight, after a short procession.

Princess Anne, 72, wearing her ceremonial naval uniform, and Prince Edward kept their eyes on the ground during the 20-minute vigil.

Meanwhile, Prince Andrew kept his eyes closed for a while, and King Charles, who at times seemed to have tears in his eyes, held his hands together and also looked at the floor as the audience streamed by.

Members of the public – who have gathered around the coffin by the thousands all afternoon – were briefly stopped to allow the royal family to take their place.

However, they kept going once the vigil began, which gave them an extraordinary perspective on the historic moment.

Today’s Vigil of the Princes marked the first time the tradition has taken place since 2002.

There have been two such vigils in the past: in 1936, with the death of King George V in 1936, and in 2002, at the Queen Mother’s funeral.

That wake was attended by the four grandsons of the royal family: King Charles, Prince Andrew, Prince Edward and the Earl of Snowdon.

The men stood guard at the Queen Mother’s coffin in Westminster Hall as people passed by to pay their respects.

King George V’s vigil in 1936 was attended by his sons King George VI, Henry, Duke of Gloucester and George, Duke of Kent.

George VI’s death was not marked by a Vigil of Princes as he had only daughters, no sons, and no grandsons of an appropriate age.

As no other royal woman has attended a wake, Princess Anne made history first tonight.

The Queen Consort and Countess of Wessex sat on chairs opposite the coffin while the wake, which began at 7:46 PM and ended at 7:56 PM, took place in the Old Cathedral.

The Archers have been on watch for 20 minutes at the coffin, which will remain in St Giles’ for 24 hours before being taken to London to be laid in state.

Members of the crowd cheered as Charles arrived at the cathedral and as he left. As he drove past them, they took pictures and videos and said, ‘Here he is. Here he is. It’s the king.’

Charles waved to the spectators waiting at the barriers to see him. A woman was heard to say: ‘I have missed him before and traveled to see him from Glasgow. I’ve waited five hours – I finally saw him.’