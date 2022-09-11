Princess Anne looks emotional as she escorts her mother’s coffin

<!–

The emotion of accompanying the Queen on her final journey was big on Princess Anne’s face today, as she was wheeled alongside the hearse carrying her mother’s coffin to Edinburgh.

As King Charles and the extended royal family returned to England ahead of yesterday’s historic proclamation ceremony and a walk to see floral tributes at Windsor Castle, the 72-year-old Princess Royal had taken on the toughest role of all: watching the late monarch leave. her beloved Balmoral for the last time.

Seated beside her husband, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, in the royal Bentley for the six-hour journey from Aberdeenshire to Edinburgh, where her mother will lie in state, the usually stoic Princess Royal could not hide her grief.

The procession cut through villages where the streets were lined with benefactors silently paying their respects.

Anne glanced now and then at those who had come one last time to bid farewell to the country’s longest-reigning monarch.

The Queen’s oak casket – draped in the Royal Standard for Scotland – was carried in the hearse by six gamekeepers from the Balmoral estate after they were given time to say their last goodbyes.

The wreath features flowers from the Balmoral Estate, including sweet peas—one of the queen’s favorite flowers—dahlias, phlox, white heather, and pine fir.

Benefactors lined the streets in silence, holding up their phones to take photos of the procession, but maintaining a respectful silence.

After a 170-mile journey to the Palace of Holyroodhouse, the coffin will rest overnight in the oak-panelled throne room.

The proclamations will be read in the devolved parliaments of Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland in Edinburgh, Cardiff and Belfast.

Tomorrow, the Scottish capital will become the center of national mourning, with the Queen’s casket being carried in a procession from the palace to St Giles’ Cathedral, where a Vigil of the Princes is expected to take place before 24 hours in the state will lie.

The Queen’s poignant final journey will eventually end at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle, where she will be buried next to her beloved husband, Prince Philip, along with her father, George VI, the Queen Mother and her sister, Princess Margaret.