Princess Andre, 17, shares milestone achievement as family showers her with support for latest post

Princess Andre has passed her driving theory test.

The aspiring model, 17, took to Instagram on Wednesday to proudly share the happy news, uploading a snapshot of her confirmation letter.

Katie Price and Peter Andre’s daughter Princess posed on her sofa, sporting a pistachio-coloured hoodie, leggings and white Nike socks.

Showing off her latest achievement, she wrote: ‘Swipe to see the surprise…’

Delighted with his daughter's achievement, Peter, 51, said:

Peter’s wife Emily, 34, was also proud of the youngster, writing: “All that hard work paid off! I’m so proud.”

Peter and Katie co-parent son Junior, 19, while Peter has Amelia, eight, Theodore, five, and baby Arabella, three months, with Emily.

Junior also came to his sister’s stand to show his support and make a funny joke.

She wrote: “I can’t wait for my new taxi driver.”

The Princess’ post comes 18 months after Junior passed his driving test.

In November 2022, Peter revealed that after passing his exam, the first thing Junior did was pick up his sister Princess from school.

In his column for New magazine, the presenter shared his relief that the teenager is now able to hit the road as he feels “much better” being in a car than riding a motorbike.

Peter added that he and Emily helped Junior with his driving lessons and that they have “barely seen him” since he received his driver’s license.

Peter wrote: ‘I feel like a proud dad because Junior passed his driving test!

‘The first thing he did was pick up the Princess from school and then they went to McDonald’s. I felt very proud watching them leave together. He is a very good driver and passed the second time, so I have no worries and I trust him.

“I feel so much better seeing him in a car than on his bike. I’m so relieved that this phase is over. I didn’t want him to not have something he really wanted, but I worried every time he got on it!”

In June 2022, Junior took to Instagram to reveal that his father, Peter, had gifted him a £25,000 black Audi for his 17th birthday.

The aspiring singer debuted his new vehicle on his Instagram and revealed that it was the car of his ‘dreams’.

In the snap, Junior was sitting on the hood of the striking black Audi holding the keys to the car, which has a personalized license plate spelling out his name.

Before his birthday, Peter said he wouldn’t buy his son an expensive car because he had to be “sensible.”

He wrote in new! magazine: ‘Last week I was looking for his first car and I asked him to give me a list of models that he likes so that the gift would be a surprise that day.

“I don’t want him to go overboard with the ostentation. It’s his first car and he has to be sensible.”