Princess Andre, 15, looks just like her famous mum Katie Price in sweet new holiday snap

Princess Andre looked exactly like her famous mother Katie Price in a sweet new holiday photo shared on Instagram on Thursday.

The 15-year-old looked beautiful in a black maxi dress during a family trip with her father Peter, 49, and brother Junior, 17.

With her dark brown curly blonde hair and piercing blue eyes, Princess was a dead letter to Katie, 44, in the stunning photo.

Princess created a storm for the photo, accessory with a simple silver chain and for a typically glamorous makeup look.

In a second photo, she posed with her father and brother, while Peter looked as neat as ever in an unbuttoned black silk shirt.

Next to him, the budding music star Junior wore a dark gray Dior T-shirt and black jeans, as well as a silver necklace.

It comes after Peter took to Instagram on Saturday to praise his daughter Princess in a ‘no filter’ snap, hours after his ex-wife Katie shared a gushing comment about the teen.

The proud dad took to his roster with a picture of princess hours after Katie broke her social media silence to comment on her daughter’s resemblance to her own young look.

The image showed the princess putting on a stylish pink dress while posing with her best friend Tiana Harris.

In the photo, a fresh-faced princess was seen makeup-free during her vacation and wearing her hair a neat braid that ran over her shoulder.

Holiday: Peter looked as smart as ever in an unbuttoned black silk shirt as he posed with son Junior and brother Michael during the sun-filled trip

“Sometimes afternoon sun is all you need,” he captioned the post. ‘I love your bist. No filter, no make-up, of course.’

It came after Princess shared a gorgeous photo showing off her incredibly long blonde curly hair – which her mom once rocked for a modeling shoot.

And Katie loved the photo so much that she returned to social media to leave a sweet comment — after leaving Instagram last month.

Similarity: Princess (left) bears a striking resemblance to her mother (right in 1996) with her dark brown curly blonde hair and piercing blue eyes

Princess looked sensational in a black midi dress and sporting a glamorous makeup palette as she enjoyed a sun-filled holiday.

Loving mom Katie, responding to the post from her dad Paul’s screen business Instagram page PP Fencing, wrote: ‘It’s mommy, I’m here with nanny and grandpa. I love you so much.’

Katie shares Princess with her ex-husband Peter, along with her older brother Junior.

The former glamor model is also mother to Harvey, 19, from her relationship with Dwight Yorke along with Jett, eight, and Bunny, seven, with ex Kieran Hayler.

Katie announced in July that she was temporarily taking a break from social media, saying she “needs rest,” but she still posts snappy snaps on OnlyFans.

The TV personality said she would not communicate with her followers for the foreseeable future while thanking her “loyal fans” for their support.

Katie shared a statement on her Instagram on Thursday, writing: “I will be off all social media for a while. I have to take time off for personal reasons. Thank you to all my loyal fans for always supporting me xxx’.

Katie’s social media hiatus came after her ex Kieran Hayler’s fiancé Michelle Penticost did a thinly veiled dig at her after she missed her daughter Princess’s 15th birthday.

Natural beauty: It comes after Peter took to Instagram on Saturday during the trip to praise his daughter Princess in a ‘no filter’ snap

Michelle, 39, who is embroiled in a legal battle with the star, took a swipe after Katie flew to Thailand with fiancé Carl Woods for her daughter’s birthday.

The couple is currently making the most of her freedom after avoiding jail time for breaking a restraining order and calling Michelle a “gutter bastard.”

The trip meant she could only wish her eldest daughter the best on social media rather than spend the day with her at home in the UK.

Michelle appeared to be reacting to the decision, sharing a post on her Instagram Stories that read: ‘Kids will always remember who showed up.

“Not who posted a Facebook message, or who texted once or twice a year. They’ll remember who went to the trouble of changing their schedule, making awkward choices, and making that a priority.’

Michelle’s message was no doubt a nod to Katie’s birthday message to Princess, which she shared from Thailand after landing in the exotic location with her beauty.

Katie wrote: ‘No words to describe my love for my princess and our unbreakable bond, had 15 years and a lot to come, happy birthday.’

Princess answered underneath and said ‘Love you’.