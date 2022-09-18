Princes Andrew, Harry and Princess Beatrice could lose ‘stand-in status’

<!–

Princes Andrew, Harry and Princess Beatrice could lose their ‘stand-in status’ if King Charles makes advisers working members of the royal family.

The monarch’s wife and the next four adults in line can assume the role of state advisers on official affairs as part of the 1937 Regency Act.

During the reign of Queen Elizabeth, the Duke of Edinburgh, the Prince of Wales, the Duke of Cambridge, the Duke of Sussex and the Duke of York assumed these roles.

Now that Camilla is queen consort, she can be taken on in this role alongside Princess Beatrice – who has moved up the line of succession.

But with Princes Andrew, Harry and Princess Beatrice, all non-working royals, it’s clear the king wants to change the law.

He can bring forward his siblings Princess Anne, the Princess Royal and Prince Edward, the Earl of Sussex to become official stand-ins, The Telegraph reported.

This would mean that the role of state adviser is no longer based on the line of succession.

As a result, Prince William, heir to the throne, may have to formally be given this role rather than relying on the traditional pattern.

State counselors, who act on behalf of the monarch when incapacitated or traveling abroad, are rarely called in.

But in May of this year, the then Prince Charles, together with his son Prince William, stood in for the Queen for the state opening of Parliament.

The law requires that two counselors be present in place of the monarch.

The king would have to change the law through parliament and could be done through the regency law if the king asks MPs to consider his request.

The late Queen previously used this act to make Prince Philip Regent when their child ascended the throne before their 18th birthday.