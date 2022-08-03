Prince’s $156M estate is FINALLY settled in probate court six years after he died without a will

The estate of the late Grand Prince Roger Nelson, valued at $156 million, was finally settled in Minnesota court on Monday, six years after he died without a will.

The seven-time Grammy winner had a total of eight siblings, but four of them have passed away – Lorna (2006), Duane (2011), Alfred (2019) and Jan (on September 3).

Prince’s 62-year-old sister Tyka Nelson and 52-year-old half-brother Omarr Baker both sold their shares to independent music publisher Primary Wave, which received 50% of the estate.

The Purple One’s 80-year-old half-sister Sharon L. Nelson and 75-year-old half-sister Norrine Nelson, as well as their advisers L. Londell McMillan and Charles Spicer, will share the other 50% of the estate.

Prince’s assets will be paid out in “$6 million in cash and many times that in music rights and other intangible assets,” it said. Billboard.

The two camps of heirs will now convert his assets into limited liability companies and establish a management plan for the collaboration and management of music and other joint assets.

“We’re relieved and excited that we’re finally done with the Probate Court system and bankers who don’t know the music business and didn’t know Prince,” advisor L. Londell McMillan told Billboard via email.

“I represented Prince for over 13 years and we have led with innovation to reshape the music industry – we hope to do the same with his amazing assets and catalog, from his music, film content, exhibits, merchandise, Paisly Park events, branded products and more.” . It is a historic and very exciting time. Prince is now almost free to rest.’

The Oscar-winning songwriter died of an accidental fentanyl overdose in 2016 at age 57 after selling more than 120 million albums worldwide.

The Prince Estate has released three posthumous albums: Piano and a Microphone 1983 (2018), Originals (2019) and Welcome 2 America (2021)

Fans can see more of the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer in Prince: The Immersive Experience, on display in Chicago through October 9.

Prince’s beloved 65K-square-foot Paisley Park complex in Minnesota is also open to the public.

