Prince William’s godmother Lady Susan Hussey, 81, pays her final goodbye to Queen

The Queen’s long-serving lady-in-waiting was seen paying her respects to Queen Elizabeth II during the cleanup at Westminster Hall.

Prince William’s godmother, Lady Susan Hussey, 81, was seen dressed in black and pearls – no doubt as a sign of respect for the late monarch, who was known to love them.

As the Queen’s lady-in-waiting for more than six decades, she served at key moments in the Queen’s life, such as the opening of state parliaments.

She was more than a member of the staff – such was her close relationship with the Royal Family, she was asked to become Prince William’s godmother and also to accompany the Queen to the funeral of her late husband, Prince Philip in April 2021. .

Queen’s lady-in-waiting and friend Lady Susan Hussey pictured in Westminster Hall for lying in the state of the late HM Queen Elizabeth II

The late Queen and Prince Philip sat on thrones during the State Opening of Parliament in the House of Lords in November 2004. The Queen was joined by Pages of Honor (left) and her ladies-in-waiting Diana Lady Farnham and Lady Susan Hussey (far right)

Queen Elizabeth II, accompanied by her lady-in-waiting Lady Susan Hussey, departs after attending the Gold Service Scholarship awards ceremony at Claridge’s on February 16, 2016

The role of lady-in-waiting – which is highly prestigious but unpaid – is usually given to an aristocratic woman who acts as the monarch’s personal assistant.

Lady Susan is the fifth and youngest daughter of Geoffrey Waldegrave, 12th Earl Waldegrave and Mary Hermione, Countess Waldegrave, and was married to the late BBC chairman Marmaduke Hussey.

As a lady-in-waiting she took over the day-to-day management as the leading ‘Woman of the Bedchamber’.

According to tradition, a woman from the bedroom would be present daily with the monarch and help her with bathing and dressing.

However, there are some tasks that they have been relieved of in modern times – including the task of entertaining the monarch with music and dance.

The Queen and her lady-in-waiting, Lady Susan Hussey, receive flowers from members of the crowd during her visit to Brighton, Sussex in March 2001

The late Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin is brought to Westminster Hall for her relocation while in state service

Lady Susan took on the role in 1960, after the birth of Prince Andrew, to handle the Queen’s correspondence.

However, she quickly grew into her indispensable right-hand man and great friend to the late monarch.

She has accompanied the monarch at official state events for the past 60 years, sitting shoulders with celebrities, royalty and politicians.

Previously described as ‘cool, calm and effective’, she likes to puzzlingly in the background at royal engagements, in addition to collecting flowers and gently pushing the line.

However, in 2001, she was seen giving the Queen a pound coin so she could buy The Big Issue from a magazine seller on an official day trip to Brighton.

In addition to guiding the Queen on engagements and writing correspondence, she – along with the other ladies in waiting – also organized the royal diary and even sat with the Queen while she watched television.

And as the Queen’s eldest lady-in-waiting, she had an influence on the royal household.

HM the Queen in Aylesbury Market Square with Lady In Waiting Lady Susan Hussey in 2002

When the Queen wanted to help Meghan deal with the complexities of royal life, it was Lady Susan who sent her personally.

According to Tom Bower’s most recent book, Revenge: Meghan, Harry And The War Between The Windsors, Lady Susan is said to have visited the Duchess at Nottingham Cottage, the house she shared with Harry on the grounds of Kensington Palace, to offer assistance and advice.

Sadly, Meghan is said to have turned down her attempts to help, as she reportedly failed to realize what a wealth of wisdom she could be.

In response, the American-born actress would “insist” that she not allow Buckingham Palace to mold her, dictate her thoughts or activities.

Lady Susan is a Dame Grand Cross of the Royal Victorian Order (GCVO) and received the Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Household Long and Faithful Service Medal with bars for 30, 40, 50 and 60 years.

It is likely that she will now retire and that Camilla, the new queen consort, will choose her own ladies-in-waiting.

Lady Hussey was one of many prominent figures to pay their respects to the late monarch during state service yesterday, joining close relatives including the King, Prince William and Prince Harry.

She was seen in a row among the other waiting ladies, wearing a set of pearls as an apparent tribute to the Queen.

British Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, flanked by Mistress of the Robes, Fortune FitzRoy, Duchess of Grafton (right) and Lady Susan Hussey (left), attends the State Opening of Parliament at the Houses of Parliament in London in October 2019

As the siblings walked side by side for the harrowing 38-minute procession from Buckingham Palace, their spouses traveled in separate cars, with Meghan accompanied by the Countess of Wessex and Kate accompanied by Camilla, the Queen Consort.

The Queen’s casket entered Westminster Hall as the choir of Westminster Abbey and the choir of His Majesty’s Chapel Royal, St James’s Palace sang Psalm 139.

The Archbishop of Canterbury then read the opening prayer that the king led the royal family in reciting. The family stood still for the short service the late monarch had organized with the Church of England before she passed away at the age of 96.

After the council was evicted, the cries of “God save the King” rang out as the King and Queen Consort left Westminster Hall as Big Ben sounded at 3:30 p.m. Royal couples left the building side by side, while the Duke and Duchess of Sussex held hands and the Princess of Wales rubbed her husband’s arm reassuringly.

Mourners are now lining up to pay their respects to Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, with an estimated 1 million people expected to queue up to 30 hours to see her for Monday’s state funeral.