Prince William's fury as Netflix accused of profiteering by re-enacting Diana's Panorama interview

Prince William believes Netflix is ​​making money by replaying his mother Diana’s BBC Panorama interview, palace sources have said.

The streaming giant will recreate excerpts of Diana’s 1995 meeting with journalist Martin Bashir for the fifth series of The Crown.

A source said The telegraph that the Prince of Wales made his feelings ‘very clear’ and a portrayal on the show would be ‘meeting in the way you would expect’.

They added that it was understandable that he was angry at “the dramatization of it for financial gain”.

An independent investigation found that Bashir deceived Diana to get the interview, seen by more than 20 million viewers, and then lied to BBC executives.

He had a BBC graphic artist produce fake account statements that appeared to show payments from a newspaper group to a former employee of Earl Spencer, Diana’s brother.

The investigation said this was to gain the earl’s trust so he would introduce Bashir to Diana.

Prince William believes Netflix is ​​making money by replaying his mother Diana’s BBC Panorama interview, palace sources have said

The streaming giant will recreate excerpts of Diana’s meeting with journalist Martin Bashir in 1995 for the fifth series of The Crown

Prince William has previously been an outspoken critic of the interview being broadcast by television companies

The interview is believed to have contributed to her divorce from Prince Charles in 1996 – a year before her fatal car crash in the Tunnel de l’Alma in Paris.

Series 5 of The Crown opens in 1991, and a key plotline is the deteriorating relationship between Charles, played by Dominic West, and Diana, portrayed by The Night Manager’s Elizabeth Debicki.

It is understood that Netflix, which has cast Prasanna Puwanarajah in the role of Bashir, will show how the discredited reporter persuaded Diana to give the interview by playing on her paranoia.

But to tell the story, it will recreate what one insider called ‘snippets’ from Diana’s Panorama performance.

Any reference to the interview, even if critical of Bashir, is likely to be met with dismay at Buckingham Palace.

Prince William has previously been an outspoken critic of the interview being broadcast by television companies.

In May last year he said: ‘It is my firm view that this program has no legitimacy and should never be broadcast again.

‘It effectively established a false narrative which for over a quarter of a century has been commercialized by the BBC and others.’

Series 5 of The Crown opens in 1991 and a central plotline is the deteriorating relationship between Charles, played by Dominic West, and Diana, portrayed by The Night Manager’s Elizabeth Debicki

A spokesman for The Crown insisted the interview was of ‘historic significance’

He added that he was ‘most upset’ Diana was never told she had been deceived.

He said his mother was let down ‘not just by a rogue reporter’ but by BBC bosses.

A spokesman for The Crown insisted the interview was of ‘historical significance’.

It was previously reported that the new series will show King Charles’ crumbling marriage to Princess Diana in ‘painful’ detail.

The breakdown of Charles and Diana’s relationship will be a central part of the new series, portraying the then Prince of Wales as ‘petty, cold and deceitful’.

The fourth series, which streamed last November, told the story of the early romance between Charles and Diana.

It was announced last year that Elizabeth Debicki would take over from Emma Corrin and play Diana for the fifth and sixth series, which will cover Diana’s death in 1997.

A source said The sun: ‘This could not have come at a more delicate time for the new king and his queen consort, especially as they ride high in the public consciousness.

The new series of Netflix’s The Crown will show King Charles’ crumbling marriage to Princess Diana in ‘painful’ detail. Pictured: Dominic West as Prince Charles and Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana

The breakdown of Charles and Diana’s relationship will be a central part of the new series, portraying the then Prince of Wales as ‘petty, cold and deceitful’. Pictured: A family holiday taken by the royals a year before Charles and Diana’s divorce in 1992, enjoying a trip aboard the 400ft yacht Alexander

The fourth series, which streamed last November, told the story of the early romance between Charles and Diana. Pictured: King Charles III attends the Queen’s state funeral

“There is a sense that Netflix is ​​looming over events that happened 30 to 40 years ago but are still raw for those involved.

‘The worst element for the royals is that millions of people around the world will watch this series and see it less as a drama and more as a documentary.

‘And the focus on the Windsors couldn’t be higher as it’s only a few weeks since Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral and in the run-up to the King’s coronation.’

The fifth series will span the 1990s, including events from 1992, the late monarch’s annus horribilis – terrible year – when Prince Andrew and Prince Charles separated from their wives, the Princess Royal divorced her husband Mark Phillips, and a of Windsor Castle burned down. .

It begins with Sir John Major as Prime Minister and ends with the arrival of Tony Blair.

During this time, Prince Charles admitted to Jonathan Dimbleby that he committed adultery with the then Camilla Parker Bowles.

Princess Diana’s death – which took place in 1997 – is not covered until the sixth and final series.