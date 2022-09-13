Prince William’s friend the Marquess of Cholmondeley loses job

Advertisement

Prince William’s close friend, the Marquess of Cholmondeley, has lost his job as Lord Great Chamberlain after King Charles III became monarch following the Queen’s death.

The Marquess, also known as filmmaker David Rocksavage, had the part, in which he had to walk backwards in front of the monarch at the State Opening of Parliament while the Queen was on the throne.

Now that Charles has become monarch, the job will be taken by the 7th Lord Carrington, whose late father was Foreign Secretary under Margaret Thatcher.

Yesterday, Rupert Carington, 73, performed his first duties when he greeted the King and Queen Consort Camilla as they arrived at Westminster Hall for His Majesty’s address to Parliament.

He will play an important role in the Coronation, which is likely to take place next year.

“David always knew he wouldn’t have the job for life,” one of his friends told the Daily Mail. “It was an honor to run it for as long as he did.”

David lost the role due to the tradition that it changes into another aristocratic family at the death of the monarch.

David and his wife, former model Rose Hanbury, now Marchioness of Cholmondeley, live near Anmer Hall, Prince William and Catherine’s country home in Sandringham, Norfolk.

Rose, 38, married Rocksavage in 2009. He is 24 years her senior and friends had all but given up hope that he would ever marry.

Rose soon produced an heir and reserve, in the form of twins Alexander and Oliver. Like Catherine, she has since given birth to a third child, Iris.

While Kate and William reside in ten-bedroom Anmer Hall, previously leased to a kitchen woodworker, the Marquess and Marquise live two miles away in Houghton Hall, one of the finest Palladian homes in the country, surrounded by 1,000 acres of parkland.