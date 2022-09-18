Prince William’s equerry Lieutenant Commander Rob Dixon wins fans on Twitter

Prince William’s equerry, who seems to be building a legion of fans thanks to his good looks, is a Royal Navy officer who has worked for the Royal Household since 2020.

Lieutenant Commander Rob Dixon was spotted by royal watchers after accompanying the royals to last night’s Westminster Hall vigil.

An equerry is an officer in a royal household or court who assists members of the royal family with their duties.

The role, which is normally filled by a senior officer from one of the armed services, is held for three years.

Rob Dixon was appointed to the royal household in September 2020 and worked as an equerry to Prince William, according to his LinkedIn.

Lieutenant Commander Rob Dixon (right) has been noticed by royal watchers, some of whom have commented on his appearance, having attended royal events in recent times (pictured with Sophie Wessex, left, at a vigil in honor of the Queen at Westminster Hall in walks)

The Equerry (pictured here with Prince William on his way to the vigil at Westminster Hall last night) joined the royal household in 2020

Happier times: Rob Dixon (left) was snapped with Prince William (right) in July this year at a polo match in Egham, Surrey

The military man who attended Dr. Challoner’s Grammar School in Amersham, followed by the Joint Services Command and Staff College in Shrivenham, spent almost 22 years working for the Royal Navy.

His CV boasts an impressive list of roles including Helicopter Instructor and Wildcat HMA Mk2 Pilot.

While he describes himself as ‘mostly operating as a leader’, he has noted that he also ‘works well as part of the team’.

In 2015 he was awarded a green recommendation, praised for ‘the quick thinking, judgment and total professionalism with which he handled a series of complex circumstances’.

Lieutenant Commander Rob Dixon (right) was snapped in April 2021, near the Princess of Wales during the funeral of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh at Windsor Castle

In recent days, he has been snapped at events including the vigil at Westminster Hall, where the Queen’s grandchildren stood by the monarch’s coffin.

Pictures taken in July this year show the horse smiling as he takes part in a polo match in Surrey with Prince William.

Meanwhile, a snap from April 2021 shows him with the Princess of Wales during the funeral of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh at Windsor Castle.

Lieutenant Commander Rob Dixon is not the only rider who has raised his pulse in recent days.

Major Jonathan Thompson of the 5th Battalion Royal Regiment of Scotland, pictured to the left of the frame behind the Queen’s coffin, accompanied the procession

Major Jonathan Thompson, 39, of the 5th Battalion Royal Regiment of Scotland, was once the Queen’s most senior bodyguard but now serves King Charles and has been constantly seen by his side.

In recent days he has found himself front and center at historic royal events as King Charles III’s steed, having served in the role when he was Prince of Wales.

Major Thompson, known to friends as ‘Johnny’, tied the knot with marketing manager Caroline, 44, in 2010 and the couple have a four-year-old son as well as two black Labradors called Odin and Piper – a nod to his military time in Scotland.

Major Thompson (pictured left) flashed a smile as he walked with the Queen through the gates of Balmoral Castle earlier this year, before the monarch’s death

Last Saturday, he was caught on camera calmly and coolly removing a pen tray that filled the king’s desk as Charles signed the proclamation naming him the new monarch following Queen Elizabeth’s death.

Contrary to most people who think he is Scottish, Major Thompson was actually born in Morpeth, Northumberland, and now lives with his family in Surrey.

He joined the Army in 2006 and is a platoon commander, according to his LinkedIn. He is believed to have worked as an equery with Charles for the past two years.

Major Thompson was also seen in the procession on Wednesday as the Queen’s coffin was escorted from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall for the four days they lay in state.