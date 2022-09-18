Prince William was a ‘clear leader’ at Queen’s vigil, body language expert claims

Prince William was the ‘clear leader’ of the group and proved himself a ‘future king’ as he joined his cousins ​​to mourn their grandmother at a vigil on Saturday night, a body language expert has claimed.

The new Prince of Wales, 40, joined the Queen’s other seven grandchildren to stand by her coffin as she lay in state at Westminster Hall as tearful mourners filed past last night.

Speaking to FEMAIL, body language expert Judi James revealed that William presented himself as ‘next in line’, while brother Harry looked ‘quietly emotional’ and ‘proud to be back in uniform.

Meanwhile, their ‘peacemaker’ cousins ​​Zara Tindall and Peter Phillips provided a ‘supportive presence’ to Harry, William as well as Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn.

“Leading the grandchildren and jaw set, William’s body language starkly showed how much he has stepped up to his role as Prince of Wales and next in line since the Queen’s death,” she said.

‘William has lost some of his shyness and anxiety signals over the past few days as he has appeared to have grown in stature and confidence.’

Judi also explained that William has “grown in confidence” while Harry was “obviously proud” to be allowed back into uniform after a U-turn allowed him to wear it.

“William was clearly the initiator and leader of the gathering with his wife and Harry and Meghan in Windsor and handled the difficult outing with great physical confidence,” Judi said.

‘His walk in the crowd before the vigil showed his engaging, social side, and here at the vigil itself he looked like the rock from which the others drew strength.

‘Harry walked behind his brother and while William’s determined looking expression with a reflective look and a slight working of his jaw was visible.

‘Harry’s top hat and his slightly dipped head meant we could only see the rather pinched, straight line of his mouth.

“His posture and his marching gait reflected pride in being back in uniform, but this was more of a quiet, emotional look overall.”

‘William led the group and he and Harry were the only siblings not walking side by side. In his uniform, Harry became pure military: expressionless and upright, his clamped mouth just a bland horizontal line.

Judi also explained that all eight grandchildren showed ‘tremendous shared bravery’.

“Marching out in step, they quietly took their places around her casket, and from the moment they assumed their positions, the silence of them all was incredible.

“Even in close-up, it was almost impossible to see them even breathing. They all wiped away tears and they showed no signs of nervousness or tension, just dignity and a sense of duty,” she explained.

She added that Princess Anne’s children Zara and Peter were a “supportive presence” for William and Harry.

‘With Zara using a very determined and confident gait, even if she faltered at the very last moment, either dropping something or losing a shoe at the top of the steps and stopping the line as she bent to retrieve it.

“Both Zara and Peter’s faces showed a certain amount of muscle tension with a look of determination in their jaws.

“Beatrice and Eugenie have been so obviously emotional over the loss of their grandmother, both crying and hugging each other or holding hands, but last night they exercised a kind of royal self-control, not exchanging glances or supportive glances, but doing their vigils in silence and silence.’