Prince William wants to keep life as ‘normal as possible’ for his children

The Prince and Princess of Wales want to ‘keep things as normal as possible’ for their three children after the death of the Queen, reports have shown.

Prince George, nine, Princess Charlotte, seven, and Prince Louis, four, moved, started a new school and lost their ‘Gan-Gan’ in just six days.

During a 40-minute walk in Windsor over the weekend, Kate Middleton and Prince William spoke to the audience about their children Prince George, nine, Princess Charlotte, seven, and Prince Louis, four.

And according to a benefactor who spoke to the couple, they are trying to maintain a sense of continuity amid the major changes taking place in their lives.

According to Elaine Gee, a teacher from Wokingham who spoke to the royal couple during the walkabout, they discussed this upheaval and how it could affect children.

Elaine told People she told Prince William that she works at a school, and that “it’s been a strange year celebrating the anniversary and now it’s all changed and we’re talking about this.”

She added: “William spoke about George, Charlotte and Louis and said they were trying to maintain some continuity for them at school and keep things as normal as possible.”

Speaking briefly to the Princess of Wales, Elaine said she told the Royal Family how impressed she was with how she behaved during this very difficult period of mourning.

The Prince of Wales told a benefactor in Windsor how he hoped to keep the lives of his three children as ‘normal’ as possible after the death of their great-grandmother. The Prince is pictured here with the Princess of Wales and their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis on their first day at their new school

Elaine said, “Catherine thanked me and she said the whole nation felt it.

“They were both very nice and gentle and sincere. It was very special – certainly a moment I will always cherish.’

The conversation took place on Saturday night during a 40-minute walk in Windsor.

As well as attended by the The newly appointed Prince and Princess of Wales, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, also took part in the engagement last week, meeting and chatting with many of the well-wishers who had come to pay their respects.

Among them were Sanj Chowdhri who told People he was “surprised but delighted” to meet the Duchess of Sussex in person.

He added that she was “very courteous” and shook his hand and said it was nice of them to come support the family.

Meanwhile, his wife Minal Chowdhri said it was “surreal” and that they had not expected to meet the royal.

The children of Cornwall Cambridge took part in the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations earlier this year. The family is pictured here with King Charles III and Queen Elizabeth II

Elsewhere, it was reported that the Prince and Princess of Wales are expected to move to Windsor Castle, but will postpone the move to avoid further upsetting their children’s lives.

Kate and William told courtiers they hope to give their children time to settle in school before they have to move again. The Telegraph reported.

A source told the paper: ‘They won’t start all over again when it comes to decisions about what to do with all royal property as there’s been a lot of talk about that over the years, but things can change as family dynamics change. taken into account and they now want as little disruption to the lives of their children as possible.

It comes as Kate and Prince William’s children took on new titles after their grandfather took the throne.

Kate and William met a lot of people in Windsor this weekend, including a baby and her mother

King Charles III, 73, announced in his first public address to the nation that he has bestowed the titles of Prince and Princess of Wales on Prince William and Kate Middleton.

This means that while their parents adopt this new title, their three children will now be known as Prince George of Wales, Princess Charlotte of Wales and Prince Louis of Wales.

Prince William and Prince Harry were known as William and Harry of Wales before they were given their own titles.

As Charles’s eldest son, William also inherited the title of Duke of Cornwall on the Queen’s death.

The royal couple accepted flowers and shared touching moments with the audience who had traveled to Windsor

In his first televised address to the nation since the Queen’s death, King Charles III confirmed that his son Prince William would inherit his title of Prince of Wales and that his wife Kate would become Princess.

The king said: ‘Today I am proud to create’ [William] Prince of Wales, Tywysog Cymru, the land whose title I have been privileged to bear for so much of my life and duty.

“With Catherine at his side, I know our new Prince and Princess of Wales will continue to inspire and lead our national conversations, helping to bring the marginalized to the center where vital help can be given.”

As children of Kate and William, Prince George, nine, Princess Charlotte, seven, and Prince Louis, four, will now be known as Princes and Princess of Wales until they are given their own personal titles.