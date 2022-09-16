Prince William tells well-wishers the family thought the Queen might live longer

The Prince and Princes of Wales have revealed that they are ‘trying to keep everything constant’ for their three children since the death of their beloved ‘Gan Gan’.

Speaking to well-wishers outside the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk yesterday, the Queen’s grandson Prince William also told royal fans that the family thought the monarch might live longer, as her own mother had lived to age 101. .

The royal couple, who moved to Windsor over the summer, had just enrolled Prince George, nine, Princess Charlotte, seven, and Prince Louis, four, at Lambrook School when the Queen passed away at the age of 96.

Kate and William, both 40, greeted benefactors outside the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk to watch tributes and read condolence messages from members of the public

While Prince William ran to Balmoral, where the Queen was staying, Kate stayed in Windsor to look after the children.

Now the couple, both 40, have told royal fans the kids are “settling in” after their great-grandmother passed away during “the first week of school.” But he added that they “did well.”

He told benefactor Karen Anvil, “We try to keep everything constant and settle for them.”

While royal fans chatted with the Prince of Wales, he admitted there was a lot of talk about the Queen’s death among the pupils – and agreed it was the “only topic of conversation”.

The Prince of Wales also mused with benefactors about how wonderful it was that his children could have a relationship with their great-grandmother – just like him.

The Princess of Wales said her children were “in a routine” and had made friends at Lambrook School, where they began studying just days before the Queen died.

He said, ‘I remember my great-grandmother, you see. She lived to 101. We thought maybe my grandma would get some more…”

She said, “They are in school and they are well looked after. They have a routine and are happy.’

The Princess of Wales added that the young princes and princess had made “new friends”.

Speaking of the thousands of tributes paid to the late Queen, Kate said, “All the messages and the outpouring of love for Her Majesty, I think it is truly extraordinary.”

As the royal couple met the benefactors, the Princess of Wales showed her fondness for children when she chose a young girl from the crowd to lay down a Corgi toy she had brought with her as a tribute.

She saw and spoke to schoolgirl Elizabeth Sulkovska, holding a bouquet of flowers and the teddy bear, and invited her to walk beside her to leave her own personal gift to Her Majesty.

William and Kate, both 40, disembarked from a dark Range Rover near Sandringham’s historic Norwich Gates, where they were greeted warmly by huge crowds who had waited behind metal barriers to see the pair.

Mother of three Kate Middleton received several bouquets of flowers from benefactors as she greeted them outside the Sandringham Estate

Kate talks to a member of the crowd that had gathered to meet her and Prince William outside Sandringham in Norfolk

A small baby watches with concern as the Princess of Wales talks to people in the crowd in Sandringham

Kate points to something in the distance – as a young girl copies her – during her walk in Norfolk this afternoon

The Prince and Princess of Wales looked earnestly and solemnly at the sea of ​​tributes left by royal fans wishing to pay their respects to Her Majesty

Kate seemed touched by the tribute and placed her hand on her chest as she read some condolence messages left by members of the public

William looked amused as he made a fuss about a young baby outside the Sandringham Estate, where royal fans had gathered to convey their condolences after the Queen’s death

The eight-year-old sobbed and had tears in her eyes as she remembered the moment: “I went with her to put the flowers and the corgi down. She said, “Where do you think we should put the flowers?” and I said, “We have to put them there.”‘

The Prince and Princess of Wales began yesterday’s visit by stepping out of a dark Range Rover near the estate’s historic Norwich Gates, where they were warmly greeted by huge crowds who had waited behind metal barriers to see them.

The day before, Prince William had joined his brother Prince Harry as they walked behind the Queen’s coffin in a procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, where she lies in state.

While visiting Sandringham, William told a woman that the procession was “very difficult” and “brought back a few memories” of walking behind his mother Diana’s coffin, before saying to her – almost in tears: “Don’t cry now, you’re starting me off.”

William was also told to a mourner that the Queen was “everybody’s grandmother,” and Prince George, nine, understood that she had died, but Princess Charlotte, seven, and Prince Louis, four, were less so. Meanwhile, Kate told a woman she would burst into tears if she read too many condolences.

After ending their engagement, the couple took to their Instagram to share photos from their poignant visit.

They wrote: ‘Thank you to everyone in Sandringham today.’

Prince William will be joined by his brother Prince Harry and his cousins ​​tomorrow night as they attend a 15-minute vigil at Westminster Hall in memory of their grandmother, the late Queen.

The Queen’s eight grandchildren will stand silently beside her coffin, in a ceremony expected Monday night to reflect the Vigil of Princes with her four children.

King Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward will also take part in another wake this evening that will also resemble the ceremony to be held Monday night at Edinburgh’s St Giles’ Cathedral.