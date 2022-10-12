Prince William 'very much taking an active role in' the Duchy of Cornwall

Prince William is ‘fully immersing himself’ and ‘taking a very active role in’ the Duchy of Cornwall, a royal source has claimed.

The new Prince of Wales, 40, now controls the estate and its £345million property portfolio – which includes 128,000 acres of land – after inheriting it from his father, King Charles III.

On Monday, William met with Alastair Martin, the estate secretary at Kensington Palace, the court circular, a record of royal duties, revealed.

This was told by a royal source PEOPLE:'[William] will largely play an active role in it. He fully immerses himself in it.’

The dukedom, which reportedly had an income of £21m last year, is handed to the eldest son of a reigning British monarch.

Inheriting the dukedom has made the new Prince of Wales the biggest private landowner in Britain, with a £1.2 billion holding across 23 counties, including farms, housing estates, seven castles, forests, coastlines and commercial property.

Prince William (pictured with King Charles) is ‘fully immersing himself’ and ‘taking a very active role in’ the Duchy of Cornwall, a royal source has claimed

The Duchy owns most of the more than 200 Scilly Isles and cliffs off the Cornish coast, including almost a third of the homes on the five inhabited islands of St Mary’s, Tresco, St. Martin’s, St. Agnes and Bryher.

Tourism accounts for more than 85 percent of the local economy, with visitors drawn to seals, dolphins, puffins and rare flowers. The Isles of Scilly Wildlife Trust pays the Duchy a rental of a single daffodil per year.

Elsewhere, among the Duchy’s 70,000 acres in Devon, is the owner of Dartmoor Prison, whose inmates over the years have included London gangsters Frank ‘The Mad Axeman’ Mitchell and Jack ‘the Hat’ McVitie.

What is the Duchy of Cornwall? The Duchy of Cornwall is a private estate established by Edward III in 1337. The income from the estate is passed on to the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Cornwall, who have historically chosen to use it to fund his public, charitable and private activities and those of his family. The duchy consists of about 53,000 hectares of land in 23 counties, mostly in the south-west of England. The Duchy’s main activity is the sustainable, commercial management of its land and properties. Source: duchyofcornwall.org

The impressive property portfolio also includes the oval cricket ground in south London.

Although Prince William is new to the role, he has spent the past few years learning about the duchy in preparation.

He has reportedly visited the estate a number of times and even investigated whether empty homes on the grounds could house homeless people.

Charles took over the leadership of the duchy when he was 21.

While it may be a new responsibility for William, he is no stranger to Cornwall and has grown up visiting the county.

The Duke visited Tresco Island with his brother Harry and parents Charles and Diana as a child in June 1989.

A photograph from the break captured a seven-year-old William as he prepared for a bike ride with his family, with Diana seen behind him in a fuchsia jumper.

Over the years he has also made several trips to the duchy with his father, and Charles has long encouraged William to take an interest in its workings and its portfolio of land, financial investments and property.

The Duke first attended a meeting of the Prince’s Council, which oversees the management of the Duchy, in 2011.

In 2016, he visited Duchy projects in Cornwall and the Scillies with the Duchess of Cambridge.

On Monday, Prince William held a meeting with the estate’s secretary and registrar Alastair Martin (pictured with the then Prince of Wales, now King Charles III, in July this year)

Prince William may have only just become the Duke of Cornwall – but his connection to the county stretches back many years to his childhood (pictured aged seven, with his father Charles, brother Prince Harry and mother Diana in 1989)

The new Prince of Wales, who is also the Duke of Cambridge and Cornwall, attended his first meeting of the Finance Committee of the Duchy of Cornwall since being awarded the title last week (pictured, visiting the county for engagements in 2016)

Pictures showed the couple boarding a boat to St. Martins after visiting Tresco Abbey Garden.

In November 2017, he received two officials from the Duchy of Cornwall at Kensington Palace. He had a private audience with Alastair Martin, the Secretary of the Duchy, and Keith Willis, the Chief Financial Officer.

In 2018, Prince William’s interest in the duchy seemed to be on the rise. He paid a private visit to Poundbury, Charles’ model village.

Over the past few years, William has accompanied his father to meetings in the Duchy of Cornwall and immersed himself in the estate’s business.

Speaking about the success of Charles’ stewardship, he previously said: ‘I’m starting to think about how I’m going to inherit the dukedom one day and what I’m going to do with it. I think it’s really important, about the family angle, I really do.’