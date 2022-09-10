Prince William says Queen ‘was with him on saddest days’ in reference to loss of his mother

<!–

Prince William has placed a heartfelt tribute to his late grandmother, the Queen, who stood by his side during the ‘saddest days of [his] to live’.

On Instagram, the Prince of Wales acknowledged the support his ‘Grandma’ had given him throughout his life during difficult times – a nod to how she made him and his brother Harry her top priority after the death of their mother, Princess Diana.

In his tribute to the Queen today, the first time William has spoken publicly since her death, he said: ‘She was by my side in my happiest moments. And she was by my side through the saddest days of my life.’

Prince William paid tribute to his ‘grandma’ who supported him throughout his life (Photo: The Queen and Prince Philip with Diana, Charles, William, Harry, Zara Phillips, Peter Phillips in 1988)

After Princess Diana’s death, the Queen supported her grandchildren Harry and William and fiercely protected them from shocking details about the car accident

After Diana’s death, the monarch fiercely protected the princes who were only 12 and 15 years old at the time and became a mother figure to them throughout their adolescence.

At the time of Diana’s death on August 31, 1997, the princes, who were staying with their grandmother in Balmoral, were fast asleep when the news came in shortly after midnight.

After receiving the devastating news that Diana had died in hospital following the car accident in Paris, the Queen instructed her staff to let the young boys sleep in before telling them.

That morning, which was a Sunday, the family still attended church normally, but the Queen forbade any mention of Diana’s death in the service.

The Prince of Wales said: ‘I knew this day would pass but it will be some time before the reality of life without grandma will feel real’

After telling William and Harry the news of their mother’s death, the Queen protected them from disturbing details about the crash by instructing staff to hide all TVs and radios in Balmoral.

Over the years, the queen became a mother figure to the princes, who grew up incredibly close to their grandmother.

Leading up to the Queen’s 90th birthday in 2016, William paid tribute to his grandmother for all her support when he was a teenager.

He told The Queen at 90 documentary: ‘I lost my mother at a young age, it’s been especially important to me that I had someone like the Queen to look up to and be there and have some of the more complex things. understood. problems when you lose a loved one.’

He added: “She has been incredibly supportive and I have really appreciated her guidance.”

In his tribute to the Queen after her death, the Prince of Wales said he was “grateful” to have been taught and supported by the Queen throughout his life.

He said, “I have benefited from the queen’s wisdom and reassurance into my fifth decade.

‘My wife has had her guidance and support for twenty years. My three children have to spend holidays with her and create memories that will last a lifetime.’

William added that while he always “knew this day would come,” it didn’t really feel that his grandmother was gone.

He said: ‘It will take some time before the reality of life without grandma will feel real.

“I thank her for the kindness she has shown my family and me. And I thank her on behalf of my generation for setting an example of service and dignity in public life that was of a different age, but always relevant to all of us.

“My grandmother once said sadness was the price we pay for love. All the sadness we will feel in the coming weeks will be a testament to the love we felt for our extraordinary queen.”