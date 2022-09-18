Prince William resembles his late mother Princess Diana at The Queen’s vigil

Royal fans were struck by how much Prince William resembled his mother Princess Diana as he joined his brother and cousins ​​for the vigil yesterday.

The Prince of Wales was photographed smiling as he left Westminster Hall in the back of a car after the 15-minute ceremony.

The photograph prompted comparisons between the prince, 40, and his mother Diana at an engagement shortly before her death in 1997.

Side-by-side photos show the striking resemblance between mother and son.

One tweeted: ‘Prince of Wales leaves Westminster Hall after standing vigil by Queen’s coffin for 15 minutes. William’s facial looks so much like his late mother Princess Diana.’

Another wrote: ‘Prince William looks so much like his mother Princess Diana. The resemblance is uncanny. She must really be so proud of him.’

A third wrote: ‘He really looks like Diana, but also past kings.’

The Queen’s eight grandchildren – including a somber-looking Prince William in his military uniform – stood by her coffin in her honor as she lay in state at Westminster Hall

Princess Diana looked somber as she attended a gala dinner at the Parliament Buildings in Budapest, Hungary, in 1990

The Prince of Wales, at the head of the coffin, with his brother the Duke of Sussex at the foot, both in the Blues and Royals No.1 uniform, stood with their heads bowed in her honor in somber silence in the vast Westminster Hall.

The future King William was flanked in the corners by his cousins ​​Zara Tindall and Peter Philips.

Harry was between Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, with 18-year-old Lady Louise Windsor and Viscount Severn – the Queen’s youngest grandchild, who is just 14 – in the middle on either side of the coffin.

Princess Diana accompanied her son Prince William on his first official engagement in Cardiff, Wales in 1991

The grandchildren, invited by the king, had wanted to show their honor as their parents had done the night before.

It comes as King Charles III met the rebellious prime minister of Antigua and Barbuda at Buckingham Palace today, days after he threatened to hold a republican referendum to ditch the crown and remove Britain’s monarch as the Commonwealth country’s head of state – ahead of ‘ the reception ‘of the century’ for 1,000 VIPs including world leaders and foreign royalty tonight.

The new sovereign smiled and waved to well-wishers who cheered him as he was driven through the palace gates in the state Rolls-Royce this afternoon.

After meeting Prime Minister Liz Truss in the 1844 room at 12.15, Charles shook hands with Gaston Browne, Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda, who has renewed efforts to hold a referendum on the country becoming a republic within three years of the Queen’s death. .

The King and Queen Camilla will tonight host hundreds of dignitaries, from world leaders including US President Joe Biden, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to senior members of the British Royal Family, ambassadors from almost every nation and foreign royals including Japan’s Emperor Naruhito and the Kings and Queens of the Netherlands, Norway and Spain.

Most dignitaries are also expected to view the Queen’s coffin in the old heart of Parliament after being given a VIP slot – raising the prospect that mourners who have queued overnight will pay their respects with leaders of the free world .

However, guests were asked to wear lounge suits and morning dress rather than the ball gowns and white tie expected at a usual state event at the King’s London home. They arrive at 18.00 for drinks and canapés in Buckingham Palace’s picture gallery and state apartments.

And reports suggest the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were ‘uninvited’ to a state reception for world leaders and foreign royals tonight.

Sir. Biden, who flew in late last night, said the Queen “defined an era” after she reigned for a record 70 years. Australia’s anti-monarchy Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, who watched the lie-in-state and met Charles yesterday, told Sky News Australia the Queen was ‘a constant reassuring presence’. There was also a private audience at Buckingham Palace for Ms Ardern, who, like Australia and 12 other Commonwealth realms, now counts Charles as its sovereign.