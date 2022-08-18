Prince William ‘made a decision’ to put duty ahead of family after Megxit, former aide claims

<!–

The former private secretary to Princes William and Harry claims the Duke of Cambridge “made a conscious decision” to put duty above family after Megxit.

Jamie Lowther-Pinkerton, Prince George’s godfather, believes William will always put the future of the Firm and the interests of the monarchy above his relationship with his brother.

In an upcoming Channel 4 documentary, The Real Windsors: A Very Modern Prince, he said: ‘Prince William is very analytical and asks all the questions and makes sure he is clear on what you are asking him.

Jamie Lowther-Pinkerton believes William will always put the future of the Firm and the interests of the monarchy above his relationship with his brother Prince Harry, pictured together in September 2017

Lowther-Pinkerton, a former member of the Irish Guards and SAS, was appointed William and Harry’s first private secretary in March 2005. Pictured, Lowther-Pinkerton with the Duke of Sussex at the unveiling of the statue of Princess Diana in July 2021 (left) and with his wife after the christening of his godson Prince George in October 2013

“His kind of moral compass is definitely tight in the north. He has the clearest understanding of almost anyone I know of what’s right and what’s wrong and he won’t part with it, even if it means taking a punch.

“There are many examples from when I was working for him where it would have been very easy to take one route, but it wouldn’t have been the honorable or right choice, so he took the more difficult route.”

A former member of the Irish Guards and SAS, Lowther-Pinkerton was appointed William and Harry’s first private secretary in March 2005, weeks after Harry made headlines for wearing a Nazi uniform.

“I would have been hopeless as some sort of red box private secretary,” he said. ‘I just don’t have the brains for it. But I really enjoyed, so to speak, being private secretary when they were two young men, embarked on the adventure and wanted to tan their knees in the military.

Lowther-Pinkerton is also credited with helping both princes shape their military careers. Pictured, the royal aide with Prince William during the royal visit to New Zealand in 2010

“I’ve always said I was the only private secretary who had to be able to ride a trial bike, you know, over the hills, trying to keep up with them, because they’re both pretty good bikers.”

Lowther-Pinkerton is also credited with helping both princes shape their military careers: While Harry served on the front lines in Afghanistan, William became a search and rescue pilot at RAF Valley on Anglesey.

“When you go to the services, you want to do the work,” he added. “They were very excited, I don’t think it would be a flash in the pan. They have to do the job well.

“The fact is that people in such an environment may not shoot you, but it is incredibly challenging and dangerous.

Lowther-Pinkerton believes the Duke of Cambridge’s role model is the Queen and the monarchy will be in safe hands if he succeeds. Pictured, the Queen with Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their children on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during the Platinum Jubilee celebrations

‘If you’re going to fly all-weather into the hills of Wales and into the mountains with your rota blades a few yards from the cliff face, you’ll be sure, as my Irish father used to say, ‘You know the days’. ‘

Lowther-Pinkerton believes the Duke of Cambridge’s role model is the Queen and the monarchy will be in safe hands if he succeeds.

“He has inevitably drawn a lot from the example she has set over the years,” he said.

“He has great role models there. In a way, he’s lucky because he’s at the bottom of the pile when it comes to the generations way of looking at it. And he can look at those generations and draw on them.

“The monarchy has always changed, it has always evolved – each generation will do things a little differently, there will be many common themes. That is why it is an evolution and not a revolution.’

The Real Windsors: The Very Modern Prince will be screened on Channel 4 at 8pm on Sunday, August 21.