Prince William hosts a virtual meeting with the mayor of Boston ahead of Earthshot Prize Awards

The Prince of Wales hosted a virtual talk this afternoon with the Mayor of Boston, where this year’s Earthshot Prize awards will be presented.

Prince William, 40, spoke with Mayor Michelle Wu about Boston’s sustainability work and ongoing preparations for the December event, Kensington Palace said.

The talk comes after William addressed the summit via video link last month to confirm that he and Kate, Princess of Wales, would make the trip to the United States to attend the ceremony.

The Prince of Wales, 40, (pictured) hosted a video call this afternoon with Boston Mayor Michelle Wu ahead of his visit to the city next month

William chatted with Michelle after confirming he will attend the ceremony with the Princess of Wales, following a cancellation of his summit visit last month

The father of three was scheduled to appear at the conference but canceled the appearance after the death of his grandmother, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, as the family was still observing a period of mourning.

Instead, he addressed the conference in a pre-recorded video message saying that his late grandmother was “nice” to hear about the Earthshot Prize.

He said, “Although it is the saddest of circumstances that I cannot be with you today, I can accompany you in video form as you gather in New York for the Earthshot Prize innovation summit.”

He went on to confirm that he and Kate would be traveling to Boston in December for the second Earthshot Prize awards ceremony, adding that they are “so excited.”

The Prince of Wales continued: ‘During this time of sorrow, I take great comfort in your continued enthusiasm, optimism and dedication to the Earthshot Prize and what we are trying to achieve.

“Protecting the environment was of course close to my grandmother’s heart, and I know she would love to hear about this event and the support you all give to our Earthshot Prize finalists, the next generation of environmental pioneers.

Prince William, 40, recorded a message ahead of his Earthshot Prize innovation summit in New York — after canceling his solo trip to the United States following the Queen’s death

“Together in this room are the people and organizations that will help us achieve our Earthshot mission—to rejuvenate our planet within this current decade.”

The award, due next month, aims to discover and scale breakthrough solutions to restore the planet and £1 million in prize money was awarded to the winners in five categories, or Earthshots – protecting and restoring nature; clean our air; revive our oceans; build a waste-free world; and fix our climate.

The inaugural Earthshot Prize ceremony was held at London’s Alexandra Palace last October and among those walking the green carpet of the event were Harry Potter star Emma Watson, dressed in a wedding dress made from 10 Oxfam dresses, and Dame Emma Thompson.

Among the winners were projects to restore coral reefs, redistribute unwanted food to the underprivileged and a project to combat the problems contributing to air pollution in India.

The Princess of Wales presented the winning prize in the conservation and restoration category to the government of Costa Rica, which has pioneered a project that pays local citizens to restore natural ecosystems.

Over the 10-year cycle of the awards, £50 million will be awarded to individuals, charities and even countries to allow winners to develop their ideas.

It remains to be seen whether the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who have made their home in the US, will be among the guests when the event takes place in early December.